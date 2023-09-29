Ocasio-Cortez Spots Biden Hearing Moment That Shows Republicans Know It's ‘Cooked’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said it was “important to underscore the significance” of Republicans reportedly leaving the hearing room during their first formal hearing in their impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

“Your opposition is going to use every point of leverage possible and you have to stay in your seats for procedural votes,” Ocasio-Cortez explained to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“You really, in consequential hearings, it is ‘Hearing 101’ that all members have to be in their seats to prepare for any affront from the opposition,” she added.

During the hearing itself, Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of showing a “fabricated” screenshot of a text message.

To Hayes, she said: “At this point, we should be investigating the investigation for the ethical conduct that is happening on the Republican side of the aisle.”

“I think frankly the GOP knew this is cooked and done from the beginning,” she continued, noting how Republicans’ own expert witnesses admitted there was not enough evidence to impeach the president, who is accused of corruption during his time as vice president.

“I’m not sure why they decided to embarrass themselves today,” she added. “I don’t know what was quite going through their minds.”