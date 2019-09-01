Chilling Video Shows Last Moments Of Odessa Shooter In Confrontation With Police

A dramatic video taken outside the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa, Texas, Saturday shows police fatally shooting the gunman who killed five people and injured at least 21.

The “pop pop pop” sounds of guns can be heard as pursuing police cars and officers converge on the scene in the video taken by Odessa resident Alex Woods obtained by CNN. It can be seen above, but be warned: It’s disturbing.

“He’s shooting him up,” Woods narrates as he films the confrontation.

Woods told CNN that the first pursuing police car slammed into the U.S. Postal Service vehicle the shooter had hijacked, then crashed into a barrier before the officer “jumped out” and “discharged his weapon into the driver’s side of the mail van.” In “that moment I believe that’s when the shooter was killed,” said Woods. Police then tossed a flash grenade into the back of the vehicle, according to Woods.

“I’m still a little shook up. I’m just trying to wrap my mind around this because I never thought I would witness this,” Woods told CNN.

“I just never thought it would happen here,” he added. “I mean it’s a pretty calm town. There’s a lot of people and all but ... it just seems very unreal.”

The shooter has not yet been identified. He was described by police as a white male in his 30s. The shooting began after a state trooper attempted to pull over the suspect, who shot at the officer and sped off, firing at multiple victims at various places as he drove.

Other videos posted on Twitter also captured the final gunfight. They’re also disturbing.

“They’re shooting right now, they’re shooting,” says a man inside a car on the video below. “Honey ... oh shit,” a woman responds.