A 36-year-old Ohio woman was arrested last week when she repeatedly called 911 to complain that her parents had cut off her cellphone service.

Officials in Stark County arrested Seloni Khetarpal of Jackson Township on Feb. 13 after she called the regional emergency dispatch center demanding that police come to her house, according to local station WJW.

Authorities didn’t note what phone Khetarpal used to make the calls, but dispatchers told her to call 911 only if there was an actual problem.

However, Khertapal reportedly called back two hours later, insisting she felt the lack of a working phone was a legitimate police matter.

Court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun say Khetarpal was “belligerent” during her phone calls to the point that officers decided to arrest her on charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.

Khetarpal appeared in court on Friday and was released after posting a $2,500 bond, according to Cleveland TV station WEWS TV.

Her next scheduled court date is Feb. 27.

The Smoking Gun noted that Khetarpal is a licensed realtor, and that authorities have not said why her parents shut off her phone service in the first place.

