Oscars Viewers Notice Baffling Omissions From 'In Memoriam' Segment

Some viewers of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday were dismayed by the annual “In Memoriam” segment, which displays photos of prominent people in the film industry who died over the previous year.

When John Bailey, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, introduced the feature, he noted that not everyone could be included. But so many notable names were missing that a second “In Memoriam” could have been put together.

Stanley Donen, the co-director of “Singin’ in the Rain” who received an honorary Oscar in 1998, was not included. He died on Thursday. His other films include “On the Town,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Funny Face,” “Damn Yankees” and “Charade.”

Actress Carol Channing, who was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category in 1968 for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” was excluded.

Another Academy Award nominee, Sondra Locke, was left out. The actress was nominated in 1969 in the Best Supporting Actress category for “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.”

Gary Kurtz, who produced “American Graffiti” and “Star Wars,” got no mention.

Also overlooked were Aretha Franklin, actress Julie Adams, actor R. Lee Ermey, “Spongebob Squarepants” creator Stephen Hillenburg, actor John Mahoney, actor Al Matthews, actor Dick Miller, comedian Brody Stevens and actor Verne Troyer. And there are likely others who were omitted as well.

People on Twitter noticed, and were not pleased.

