Oct. 18, 2021 might just go down in pop culture history as the day Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian commemorated their whirlwind romance with a private beach engagement.

While many of us can’t understand the fascination with the comings and goings of the rich and famous, Google Trends reported a hugely exponential increase in “oval engagement ring” searches since Kourtney said “yes” and photos of her $1 million oval diamond graced the pages of her Instagram.

Neil Lane is a renowned and longtime jeweler in Hollywood whose engagement rings have been the premier choice of celebrities for years. Lane and his couture collection of engagement rings, regularly featured on The Bachelor franchise, may have helped to bring the oval-cut to the level of popularity that we see today.

“A number of years ago, only the princess and radiant cut were the only shapes known to the public,” Lane told HuffPost. “Now, with the help of social media and shows like ‘The Bachelor,’ people have a better understanding of rings that meet their specific styles and taste. There’s also greater participation on behalf of the ring receiver.”

The appeal of oval-shaped rings might be justified, as they possess some aesthetic benefits over other diamond shapes. Lane loves them because “their symmetry is appealing and they can lend themselves to smaller sizes while still looking beautiful. At all levels, it looks great,” he said.

According to Lane, an oval’s soft and elongated appearance can also make the wearer’s finger look more slender. And if “the bigger the better” is your general attitude towards diamonds, then you’re in luck, because oval-shaped stones can also give the impression of being larger than they actually are due to their greater surface area.

Whether you’re engagement-curious or just want to add a pretty piece of jewelry to your collection, these oval-shaped rings are beautiful, unique and don’t require that Blink-182 budget.