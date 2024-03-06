ShoppingClothingpants

Reviewers Say These 7 Men’s Pants Are ‘Lifesavers’ For Shorter Guys

"Not only do these jeans fit perfectly but they are good quality and are available at an affordable price," wrote one reviewer.
Reviewers sing the praises of these pants from Uniqlo, Under 5'10, Ash and Erie and Target.
Reviewers sing the praises of these pants from Uniqlo, Under 5'10, Ash and Erie and Target.

Bodies come in all sizes, as the adage goes, but it’s not always easy to find clothes that fit. This is especially the case for folks who are shorter than clothing retailers’ assumed height range — a range that often feels arbitrary yet is treated as standard.

We all deserve to feel confident and comfortable in our clothes, and to have access to clothes that proportionally fit our bodies. That’s why we’ve combed the internet to find the best pants for shorter men, according to reviewers. Our best-of roundup includes retailers you already know and love as well as brands that are sure to become new favorites, whose offerings are designed specifically for the needs and bodies of shorter men. With cropped styles, inseams starting at 24” and one retailer who even offers free length alterations, you’re sure to find something for yourself or a loved one here.

1
Uniqlo
A pair of comfy, stretchy Uniqlo pants — with free alterations
Uniqlo’s popular "smart ankle pant" is an excellent option for shorter men; instead of hitting at the ankle, the style is perfectly full-length for shorter folks. “[I]f you’re a shorter gym guy who can’t find pants that fit well due to bigger legs on a shorter guy,” wrote one Uniqlo reviewer, “[y]ou’re not doomed to sweatpants or tight pants forever — you can buy these.” Reviewers also rave about how comfy they are, in part due to their ultra-stretchy design (which one reviewer even deemed stretchy enough to rock climb in).

These pants are available in sizes XS–3XL (with 27.5”–29.5” inseams) and in black, navy and gray. Uniqlo also offers alterations to adjust your inseam. Check out Uniqlo's other ankle pants here.

Promising reviews: "These are by far the most comfortable pair of pant that I own. Also being 5’6 the length is perfect full length they don’t fit me ankle length. Love them and bought in black, blue and grey." — Schepism

"I work in the stock room for a company that wants us to have formal wear. So needless to say these things are a life saver. I am able to move around easily in them because of the stretch. I have bigger thighs so I had to go up a size because the large was too form fitting for my taste. I also am really short for a guy so these pants are perfect because they’re meant to be cut shorter." — Andy
$49.90 at Uniqlo
2
Target
A lightweight Target option with pockets and UPF 50
These pants have a 28.5” inseam, making them a great option for shorter men. They also sport a UPF 50+ sun protection rating, plenty of pockets, an elastic waistband and water-resistant fabric that’ll serve you well during travel, outdoor adventures or day-to-day wear.

They’re available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors.

Promising review: "These pants are very comfy. I bought 3 pairs. These are perfect for shorts guys like me, (5’4) if you are like 5’6” and up these pants will be short. I like how stretchy the pants are. The only thing Ive noticed was the sizing, I bought size small but the navy blue one fits like a medium. But other than that, these pants are perfect! Oh bit expensive! Lol" — Cam
$40 at Target
3
Gap
A comfy, useful carpenter pant from Gap
Gap offers a number of pants in 28” inseams, including these relaxed cargo pants. They’re designed to be extra flexible and comfy due to their stretchy, twill weave fabric and stretch waistband. Plus, their front, back and side cargo pockets give you room to stash everything you need while on-the-go with room for whatever comes up along the way.

They’re available in 28”-34” lengths, 28"-42" waist widths and in six colors. Check out Gap’s other 28” inseam options here.

Promising review: "These Gapflex Cargos look and fit great! I've always loved the look of cargos and the gapflex finally gives me the perfect fit as well. Most pants never have the right length for me being 28L and Gap always comes through!" — anonymous
$71 at Gap
4
Amazon
A pair of casual jogger pants
These stretchy pants look more put-together than regular sweatpants while still feeling comfy and casual. They’re designed to be breathable and cooling so you can comfortably wear them to the gym or while hiking or traveling. They’re made with a lightweight nylon-spandex blend and feature a 27” inseam, along with an elastic waistband and drawstring.

They’re available in sizes S Short–XXL Short, and in eight colors.

Promising review: "Product description and reviews are on spot… I have a hard time finding pants (length wise) and these pants fit perfect. I am 5’7” and the 27 inch seam is the perfect length. It does not bunch up near my ankle like most jogger pants do, I also like the deep pockets where a cell phone and or wallet fits. Great fit and really comfortable. I will be buying a couple more of the different colors." — Dano
$31.99 at Amazon
5
Under 5'10
A pair of classic blue jeans with inseams 25” and up
Don’t be fooled by the name: Under 5’10 is a brand whose clothing is specifically designed to fit shorter men, including those well under 5’10”. They offer a ton of great pant options, including these stretchy jeans which offer inseams from 25”-28” long. Reviewers love this denim so much that they’ve given it a near-perfect 4.8 out of 5 star rating. The pant’s slim tapered style is meant to evoke a classic pair of jeans, and the dye that provides their medium indigo color is purportedly designed to resist color fading.

It’s available in waist sizes 28”-40”. Check out Under 5’10’s other pant options, including this popular jogger pant that offers a 24” inseam.

Promising reviews: "I've looked for a really long time for a company to sell anything under a 28 length. Under510 knocked it out with the 25" inseam. I honestly felt strange having a pair of pants that actually fit. After 15 years of walking on my pants or having them bunch up at my ankles, I finally have jeans that fit. Man, you guys are lifesavers for our self esteem. They look really good with my Griffeys." — Jody B.

"Being a 5’2 man, I’ve spent so much money on so many different websites hoping to find jeans that actually fit me. I’ve finally found the place to buy them! Not only do these jeans fit perfectly but they are good quality and are available at an affordable price. The Xavier jeans in particular are great! They feel durable and the raw wash color looks really good." — Ezra M.
$60 at Under 5'10
6
Under 5'10
A refined yet comfy option for chino lovers
Under 5’10’s stretchy performance pant is another reviewer favorite. Designed as a comfier alternative to chinos, this pair has a slim, tapered fit with four-way stretch fabric, giving it a sharp, put-together look with the stretchy feel of loungewear.

It’s available in 25”-27” inseams, 28”-40” waist sizes and in four colors.

Promising reviews: "Love these. So glad I found this company. Even though I’m a senior citizen now, and I know the marketing is targeted to a younger crowd, these pants look great, wear well, are very comfortable, and are a great value. Never have been able to find pants that fit really well without alterations. And when I used the guide on their website to help determine the right fit, I was skeptical, but the fit is perfect! Definitely won’t be my last purchase!" — William C.

"5’8 155lbs and the 30x28’s fit like a dream. Can’t believe I’m 33 and this is the first time I’ve had pants that fit perfectly. They are slim and tapered just the way I like them. Very stretchy and it’s crazy how they are extremely professional AND casual at the same time." — Aaron M.
$65 at Under 5'10
7
Ash and Erie
A cool pair of corduroy pants
Ash and Erie is another brand whose clothes cater specifically to shorter men, and their stretchy corduroy pants are a huge hit among their reviewers. "I could live in these," wrote one reviewer, "and often do!" The pants are designed with a low rise and tapered legs, with 25”-29” inseam options and 28”-38” waist sizes.

Check out Ash and Erie's other pants options here.

Promising review: "The fit and comfort of these corduroy pants is perfect! The medium-weight fabric is great for cool temps, and the stretch allows for easy movement. I could live in these, and often do!" — Eric U.
$128 at Ash and Erie

