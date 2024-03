Reviewers Say These 7 Men’s Pants Are ‘Lifesavers’ For Shorter Guys

A pair of classic blue jeans with inseams 25” and up

Don’t be fooled by the name: Under 5’10 is a brand whose clothing is specifically designed to fit shorter men, including those well under 5’10”. They offer a ton of great pant options, including these stretchy jeans which offer inseams from 25”-28” long. Reviewers love this denim so much that they’ve given it a near-perfect 4.8 out of 5 star rating. The pant’s slim tapered style is meant to evoke a classic pair of jeans, and the dye that provides their medium indigo color is purportedly designed to resist color fading.It’s available in waist sizes 28”-40”. Check out Under 5’10’s other pant options , including this popular jogger pant that offers a 24” inseam "I've looked for a really long time for a company to sell anything under a 28 length. Under510 knocked it out with the 25" inseam.After 15 years of walking on my pants or having them bunch up at my ankles,Man, you guys are lifesavers for our self esteem. They look really good with my Griffeys." — Jody B. I’ve finally found the place to buy them!The Xavier jeans in particular are great! They feel durable and the raw wash color looks really good." — Ezra M.