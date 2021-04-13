“Yes, it does, we’re just missing the STD,” Abdul replied.

“The — the what?” Seacrest said.

“The super talented! Super talented,” Abdul said quickly.

After a slight delay ― and perhaps some thinking on her feet in the live broadcast ― she added “super talented debonair” to complete the suspicious abbreviation.

“I can’t believe I said that,” Abdul can be heard telling current judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie off to the side.