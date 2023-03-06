What's Hot

Pedro Pascal Praised For Refusing To Read Dirty 'Daddy' Tweets About Himself

“Can you f**king imagine approaching Margot Robbie [this] way?” a fan said of the “Last of Us” star’s awkward red carpet interview.
Elyse Wanshel

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+ "The Mandalorian" Season 3 in late February.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Daddy is putting his foot down — and no, not on your face.

Pedro Pascal is getting support and sparking a conversation about double standards after a very awkward red carpet moment.

A video of the “Last of Us” star went viral last week when Pascal refused to read aloud “thirst tweets,” or overly sexual comments, about him written on the internet while on the red carpet for his Disney+ show, “The Mandalorian.”

“Would love if you read some thirst tweets the internet has for you,” a reporter from Access asked Pascal, showing him her phone. “You can read them to camera.”

In response, Pascal looked at the tweets, seemingly amused, then looked at the reporter.

“No,” he said.

Although Pascal was a good sport about his rejection — and has indulged other outlets with similar requests in the past — fans of the former “Game of Thrones” star praised Pascal for setting a boundary with the media by attempting to quell all the chatter about how he’s a “Daddy,” or a sexy older man.

Pascal also has a tendency to play protective, father-like figures in many of his roles, which has only contributed to some fans’ lust.

Pascal, who is known for giving pretty great interviews, initially embraced his status as a sex symbol. When Vanity Fair asked him during a lie-detector test in April 2022 if he ever looked at Instagram accounts “devoted to you being a heartthrob when you’re feeling down,” Pascal responded with an enthusiastic: “Yes, I do!”

At this point, the floodgates were opened — and Pascal has, for the most part, played nice. He even uttered “I am your cool, slutty daddy,” to Entertainment Tonight in January.

But he has also expressed some confusion with it as well. When he appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last month, one sketch even poked fun at Pascal’s “Daddy” status, and in it, the actor good-naturedly exemplified his bewilderment by some comments, and pointed out that others come off as wildly inappropriate.

Sarah Michelle Gellar even referred to Pascal’s “Daddy” moniker when she posted about him last week, captioning a post about the two of them working together on “Buffy” with “When #Mother met #Father.”

Ultimately, it seems like Pascal is a good sport about the, uh, harassment, but to a point.

And perhaps asking Pascal to read thirst tweets about him on a Disney+ red carpet for a show targeted toward younger audiences isn’t the time or place.

