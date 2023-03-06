Pedro Pascal Praised For Refusing To Read Dirty 'Daddy' Tweets About Himself

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+ "The Mandalorian" Season 3 in late February. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Daddy is putting his foot down — and no, not on your face.

Pedro Pascal is getting support and sparking a conversation about double standards after a very awkward red carpet moment.

A video of the “Last of Us” star went viral last week when Pascal refused to read aloud “thirst tweets,” or overly sexual comments, about him written on the internet while on the red carpet for his Disney+ show, “The Mandalorian.”

“Would love if you read some thirst tweets the internet has for you,” a reporter from Access asked Pascal, showing him her phone. “You can read them to camera.”

In response, Pascal looked at the tweets, seemingly amused, then looked at the reporter.

“No,” he said.

this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/7npzBOqCxk — lauren | tlou & mando spoilers (@djarinluck) March 1, 2023

Although Pascal was a good sport about his rejection — and has indulged other outlets with similar requests in the past — fans of the former “Game of Thrones” star praised Pascal for setting a boundary with the media by attempting to quell all the chatter about how he’s a “Daddy,” or a sexy older man.

Pascal also has a tendency to play protective, father-like figures in many of his roles, which has only contributed to some fans’ lust.

the 'actor reads thirst tweets' videos that outlets do are in a controlled and consenting environment where the actor can refuse tweets they aren't comfortable with. Can you fucking imagine approaching Margot Robbie the way people approach this guy? https://t.co/teYwQAdL2b — Elizabeth DeLoria (@elizabethdanger) March 3, 2023

100%. I understand thirsting amongst your friends or on your social media, but directly approaching a human being and saying that kind of shit TO THEM is wild. We wouldn't let someone get away with doing it to a woman ever, Pedro Pascal is no different. https://t.co/CmiLAsNb7Q — Elizabeth DeLoria (@elizabethdanger) March 3, 2023

i feel like pedro pascal is getting the actress treatment where he cant go to any interview without being sexualized its wild — stoink 🔥MUTANT MAYHEM🔥 (@mocndu) March 2, 2023

Every pedro pascal interview rn is just thinly veiled sexual harassment —whether it’s making him read grossly invasive tweets sexualizing him or incessantly calling him daddy. tired and weird antics!!!!!! — levy (@1929stockcrash) March 2, 2023

Can we stop normalizing the open sexual harassment of Pedro Pascal by the ladies at Access Hollywood and Entertainment Tonight? It's getting really pathetic and creepy. https://t.co/tRgLF718Py — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) March 2, 2023

I think it’s time for the internet to leave pedro pascal alone. It’s sexual harassment, but no one seems to care bc he’s a man + is graceful about it. It’s really gross and I would never want to be treated like that. https://t.co/NuNwWuPQMz — dominick 🏳️⚧️ (@transguyenergy) March 3, 2023

I wish y’all would understand that being so abrasive w the horniness towards Pedro Pascal is sexual harassment on almost every level — NulCos || MonkeyKing 🍑 (@nulfiicos) March 5, 2023

This Pedro Pascal thing is bizarre. I'm not a misogynist but I do think our culture fails to see the double standard sometimes.



Imagine if Scarlett Johansson was called a "Cool, slutty mommy" and asked to read a collection of thirsty tweets while on the red carpet. Just weird. — ☠️ H3LLH3RO ☠️ (@h3llh3ro) March 3, 2023

All the people pestering Pedro Pascal, do you realize that atp it’s harassment, cat calling, and youre sexualizing this man who has made it clear he is so uncomfortable with it



Let’s not have double standards pls — toca🌬 (@giyustanaccount) March 3, 2023

pedro pascal says he looks at fan cams when he’s sad made all the horniest fans said “sexual harassment to his face is ok now” — sleepybi (@sleepybisayszzz) March 5, 2023

Pascal, who is known for giving pretty great interviews, initially embraced his status as a sex symbol. When Vanity Fair asked him during a lie-detector test in April 2022 if he ever looked at Instagram accounts “devoted to you being a heartthrob when you’re feeling down,” Pascal responded with an enthusiastic: “Yes, I do!”

At this point, the floodgates were opened — and Pascal has, for the most part, played nice. He even uttered “I am your cool, slutty daddy,” to Entertainment Tonight in January.

But he has also expressed some confusion with it as well. When he appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last month, one sketch even poked fun at Pascal’s “Daddy” status, and in it, the actor good-naturedly exemplified his bewilderment by some comments, and pointed out that others come off as wildly inappropriate.

Sarah Michelle Gellar even referred to Pascal’s “Daddy” moniker when she posted about him last week, captioning a post about the two of them working together on “Buffy” with “When #Mother met #Father.”

Ultimately, it seems like Pascal is a good sport about the, uh, harassment, but to a point.