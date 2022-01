A slow feeder bowl

"I have two rescue dogs who adopted me. My oldest who is now 14 would race through his food as if he was scared someone was going to take it from him. To slow him down, I tried multiple products, various bowls, etc., and nothing worked until this bowl came along. Before food would disappear within seconds of hitting the bottom of the bowl. It now takes him 20+ minutes to eat all of his kibble or prepared meals that he is served. To make things even for both dogs I purchased a second bowl that was different for my youngest who was not having any issues with devouring his food; he took it as a challenge and now they know which bowl belongs to them. Even if I try to switch it up, they won't have it. To the person who came up with this, brilliant idea." — Zach