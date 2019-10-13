Pete Davidson Returns To 'SNL' And You'll Never Guess Where He's Been Hiding

With this “Saturday Night Live” season shaping up as a “come one celebrity, come everybody with an IMDb credit” affair, maybe you didn’t notice the Pete Davidson-sized hole in the late-night sketch show’s line up these past few weeks.

But rest assured, the comedian made his grand return this weekend in “Stranger Things” star David Harbour’s opening monologue.

Harbour, after declaring that his talents stretch beyond comforting Winona Ryder and adopting psychokinetic pre-teens, hilariously found himself back at the gates of the Upside Down.

“Whoever’s behind these doors might need my help,” Harbour said before he ventured into the nether realm.

There the actor came upon Aidy Bryant, who he misidentified as Barb, before stumbling upon Davidson and, yes, a llama casually wandering the hallways.

“Is this where you’ve been? In the Upside Down?” Harbour asks, to which Davidson responds, “Yeah, dude. It’s lit, right?”

During Davidson’s time away, the comedian has actually been busy flexing his action chops, filming the new “Suicide Squad” movie with director James Gunn and co-stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Nathan Fillion.

It’s unclear who Davidson will be suiting up as in the sequel, but he’s rumored to be a genius vigilante with a chemical imbalance named Savant.

Gunn posted a group photo of his cast on the night of the season 45 premiere of “SNL” after they watched an early screening of the hit film “Joker.”

Colin Jost was the first to poke fun at Davidson in last week’s episode, addressing his absence with a dig during “Weekend Update.”

“A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Jost said during the segment. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”

Davidson, however, got the last laugh, showing up on “Weekend Update” this week to comment on, what else, the rise of treatable STDs due to the popularity of dating apps.

He also managed a jab at Jost’s expense.

“I did hear your joke about me last week,” Davidson said. “Calling me that guy who lost his car at a music festival for a week, which I looked up, it was not me. And by the way Colin, I don’t know if you’ve seen the ‘Joker.’ But I think you should start being way nicer to me.”