Pete Davidson Returns To Stage After Troubling Instagram Post, Joking About Ariana Grande

Two weeks after Pete Davidson posted an Instagram message that sparked worries he was contemplating suicide, the comedian is back on stage.

The 25-year-old was spotted cracking jokes at two sold-out standup shows Monday in Boston and the Massachusetts suburb of Medford, The New York Times reported.

According to E! News, his routine ranged from commentary on Louis C.K., the now disgraced comic accused of sexual harassment, to ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

Two weeks ago, Davidson raised serious concerns after posting on Instagram: “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

The comedian, who has spoken out about his experience living with borderline personality disorder, also wrote in the Dec. 15 post, “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” The message was interpreted by some as a suggestion that Davidson might be contemplating suicide.

The message was eventually deleted.

However, the troublesome words prompted the New York Police Department to conduct a wellness check on Davidson at the “Saturday Night Live” studios, where he had routinely performed as one of the show’s stars.

Hours later, he appeared on two of the program’s segments, but has since taken a break from public appearances with the exception of his latest standup routines.