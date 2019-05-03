The family of actor Peter Mayhew sent a touching message straight out of the Star Wars saga in response to condolences from Harrison Ford.

Mayhew, who died on Tuesday at the age of 74, was Chewbacca to Ford’s Han Solo in one of the most iconic on-screen duos in the history of cinema. But the affection was real off-screen, too.

“We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years,” Ford said in a statement. “I loved him.”

Mayhew’s death was announced by his family via his social media accounts. They took to Twitter to send this response to Ford:

The reply is a callback to an iconic on-screen moment between Han Solo and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in “The Empire Strikes Back” (repeated in reverse in “Return of the Jedi”):

Fisher died in 2016.