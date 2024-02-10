HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I am always on the lookout for a good parking spot, a new place for tapas and a ’90s style chunky platform ankle boot. Surprisingly or — maybe not? — the boots continue to be the hardest thing to track down, especially these days, when the Y2K craze is making everything pointy, strappy and generally hard to get on.

As a big-time thrifter, I often look for (and purchase) actual ankle boots from the ’90s, but, as vintage shoes do, they generally fall apart after a couple of wear or the zipper gets rusted out. The dream shoe is one that looks like its from 1994, but was actually made this year. And the other night, my dream came true — for a mere $21 on Walmart.com.

Walmart

As self-proclaimed chunky-boot connoisseur, I’ve learned the ideal heel height is around three inches. Anything over four inches starts to seep into Gene Simmons’ territory, but too short a heel makes you lose the look completely. You want the top of the boot to completely cover your ankle, without going too high as to cut off your calf in a weird place and you want a platform through the arch and toe for comfort and easy walking. I personally like the zipper to be on the inside of the boot, as I find it easier to get on and more comfortable to wear than zipper up the back. And for style and comfort, I like a rounded or boxy toe. It’s a tall order — I was nothing short of shocked to see that Walmart hit the mark.

At such an affordable price, I had to get a pair. These babies are a 3.23 inches, which is, as I said, my ideal boot height. And they cover your ankle without crawling up your thigh. I’m a pretty solid women’s 9.5, but went for a 10 in these and they fit me great. They were comfortable right out of the box, took no time to break in, and kept my feet looking cool and feeling good on a long night out in the city. While the toe isn’t completely round and has a square shape to it, they still look like they could be vintage boots and style well with jeans and slacks.

I have the black pair, but I noticed today the same boot comes in a really cute tan (though those retail for a little bit more). Both pairs are super minimal and chic and let the shape speak for them. They’re easy to wear, easy to style and have a thick supportive sole that keep your feeling stable, even when you wear them four hours on end.

If you too spend countless hours on resale sites looking for vintage boots, I suggest giving these a go. They’re comfortable, cute and frankly, an unbeatable price.

If you’re still debating about getting a pair, hear from some happy customers: