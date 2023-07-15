ShoppingFashionPlus-Sizeswimwear

6 Lovely Plus-Size Swimsuits That Are Less Than $50 At Target

These cute suits from Target are available in more inclusive sizes.
Plus-sized swimsuits from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b175a8e4b093f07cae8289&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-shirred-underwire-bikini-top-wild-fable-8482-orchid-purple-26%2F-%2FA-86790394" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wild Fable" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b175a8e4b093f07cae8289" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b175a8e4b093f07cae8289&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-shirred-underwire-bikini-top-wild-fable-8482-orchid-purple-26%2F-%2FA-86790394" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Wild Fable</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b175a8e4b093f07cae8289&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-plus-size-v-neck-mesh-sheer-one-piece-swimsuit-cupshe%2F-%2FA-86818898" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cupshe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b175a8e4b093f07cae8289" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b175a8e4b093f07cae8289&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-plus-size-v-neck-mesh-sheer-one-piece-swimsuit-cupshe%2F-%2FA-86818898" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Cupshe</a> available at Target
Swim season is undoubtedly upon us. The temps are up and nothing beats the heat like a dip in the pool. Whether you need a new look for a backyard BBQ, a staycation by the pool or a beach getaway, Target has a bevy of cute suits that fit the bill at a very affordable price.

Bright summery shades, smart ruching and textures upgrade your run of the mill swimsuit and inclusive sizing make these pieces work for a variety of body types. Ahead, see some of our favorite options, mostly available in sizes up to 3XL.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A cool green one-piece with a plunging neckline
This maillot features a vintage inspired silhouette with a criss-cross back and shirring in all the right places. It’s not a stretch to imagine Marilyn Monroe lounging poolside in this beauty. Wider, adjustable straps offer support with and the halter neckline is a sexy touch. At less than $40, this jade green swimsuit is a worthwhile addition to your summer wardrobe. It’s available in sizes L–XXXL.

Promising review: “Great coverage! Gives some cleavage. Makes me feel confident” — AJax
$39.99 at Target
2
A black one-piece with mesh panels
This classic black one-piece are sure to turn heads in the best way. The adjustable straps, scooped back and high waistline give an instantly snatched look, and removable cups offer a little extra support and security. It’s available in sizes 0X–3X.

Promising review: “I have a hard time with swimsuits because of my large boobs, but this one is very flattering and supportive!!! I had to buy the blue one as well! I love this swimsuit!” — Cece
$39.99 at Target
3
A two-piece with a sporty smocked top and medium-coverage bottoms
Smocking is a swimwear trend I’m happy to see — the added stretch makes for a better fit and the texture adds visual interest. In bright cherry red, this scoop-neck bikini top is a fun pick for your next dip. The fit is slightly sporty making it great for more active swim days. Each size is equipped with a different type of closure for an optimal fit: A single hook closure for sizes up to XL, a clever looped tie back for midsize D/DD, and a double-hooked, cut-out back for sizes up to 3XL. The mid-rise, medium-coverage bottoms come in a traditional smooth swimsuit fabric and are available in sizes X–3XL.

Promising review: “This is my new fav style of bikini tops! It’s super comfy, supportive and doesn’t squeeze.” — mwooll
Top: $18 at TargetBottom: $15 at Target
4
A high-neck one-piece with ruching
The high neckline on this swimsuit offers a sporty touch, and ruching at the side seams adds some elegance to the waistline. Adjustable straps and a full coverage cut help make for the perfect fit. In an elevated abstract take on an animal print, this suit is anything but basic. Available in sizes XS–22. (Size 24 is currently sold out.)

Promising review: “VERY supportive! I never write reviews. I am one of those people who read them religiously, but never circle back once I’ve purchased something to review it. This suit is a life saver. I am a 36 G bra size and this suit hold me up! Like, ALL the way up! It’s comfortable, I can bend over without falling out of it. It’s wonderful. And did I mention it hold by huge chest all the way up! *chefs kiss*” — Jjjacobs
$46 at Target
5
A two-piece with an underwire bikini top and full-coverage bottoms
This vintage-inspired underwire swim top get an update in trending electric pink. Shirred along the bustline, the top has adjustable straps, back hook closures and a sweet decorative bow. It’s available in sizes XXS–26, and the matching full-coverage hipster bottoms are available in sizes X–3X.

Promising review: “This is truly the first bathing suit in 5 or more years that has fit great in all the right places and gives great support, especially for the big chested girls like myself. I’ve always been insecure about bathing suit season and here in Florida that’s most of the year. YOU NEED TO TRY THIS!!!“ — Becca
Top: $22 at TargetBottom: $15 at Target
6
A textured one-piece with a square neckline
The square neckline and scooped back on this one-piece elevate an otherwise traditional cut. The puckered fabric adds cool texture, and you can choose from two cool hues (either a soft lilac that the reviewer below raved about or the pictured mossy green). Available in sizes S–22. (Sizes XS and 24 are currently sold out.)

Promising review: “Obsessed! It’s hard finding plus size bath suits that work for an apron belly. This suit is the best that I have found so far! Purple color is great. Can’t wait to wear this for the rest of the summer! For reference I’m an 5’3, size 18-20/2x, but sized up to a 22 as I need to do in swimwear to accommodate my belly area.” — DMV Gal
$40 at Target
