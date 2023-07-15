Swim season is undoubtedly upon us. The temps are up and nothing beats the heat like a dip in the pool. Whether you need a new look for a backyard BBQ, a staycation by the pool or a beach getaway, Target has a bevy of cute suits that fit the bill at a very affordable price.
Bright summery shades, smart ruching and textures upgrade your run of the mill swimsuit and inclusive sizing make these pieces work for a variety of body types. Ahead, see some of our favorite options, mostly available in sizes up to 3XL.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page.
1
A cool green one-piece with a plunging neckline
2
A black one-piece with mesh panels
3
A two-piece with a sporty smocked top and medium-coverage bottoms
4
A high-neck one-piece with ruching
5
A two-piece with an underwire bikini top and full-coverage bottoms
6
A textured one-piece with a square neckline
