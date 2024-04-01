Police Are Hoping To Speak To Kansas City Chiefs Player After High-Speed Crash

Police want to speak to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after two cars were involved in a high-speed crash Saturday in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Police were called to the scene of the crash Saturday evening after two speeding cars lost control and crashed, “causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”
The occupants of the two cars, a Corvette and Lamborghini, “ran from the scene” without stopping to see if anyone needed help, police told HuffPost. Two drivers of the other cars were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police told the Dallas Morning News one of the cars is leased or registered to Rice, but officers wouldn’t confirm that with HuffPost.
“We can confirm the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify the suspects,” police told HuffPost.
The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kayla Quinn, 27, told The Dallas Morning News that her car was hit on the driver’s side. Quinn, who was driving with her 4-year-old son in the car, said she saw multiple cars spin and flip in the air and she saw men from the Lamborghini pull a person out of the Corvette.
Quinn said she was at the crash site for five hours while police investigated and that she can’t drive her car because of the damage. Her child is OK and Quinn’s left shoulder was hurt.
“I’m just trying to keep my faith and just — you know, what is done in the dark comes to light, it’s all going to come face forward,” Quinn told the Dallas Morning News. “You made it worse for yourself. You thought you got away, but y’all didn’t get away.”
Rice grew up in Texas and attended Richland High School. He played football at SMU in Dallas before he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2023.