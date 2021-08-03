24 Practical Things Your Parents Totally Want You To Buy

Living on your own for the first time is exciting, and it’s great to have guests stop by, including your parents. Before they visit, you may want to stock up on a few essentials that’ll help you fix squeaky doors, clean up messes and make your bed. From cordless vacuums to duvet cover tools, here are some products that’ll earn a seal of approval from your parents.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A duvet cover-changing accessory
2
A pack of silicone trivet mats
3
A Shark cordless hard floor vacuum/mop
4
A USB power strip
5
A Brita Ultra Max filtering dispenser
6
A roll-up dish drying rack
7
A Simplehuman step trash can
8
A pack of furniture sliders
9
A container of WD-40
10
A set of 100% Turkish linen bath towels
11
And hilarious kitchen towels
12
A Blueair Blue Pure 411+ air purifier
13
A set of steel-wire utility clips
14
A pair of lightweight LED lanterns
15
A bottle of Goo Gone adhesive remover
16
A Wi-Fi-connected smart plug
17
A memory foam bath mat
18
An inflatable air bed
19
A roll of reusable bamboo towels
20
A pack of Command small wire hooks
21
A Black + Decker four-slice toaster oven
22
A rolling metal storage organizer
23
A non-slip indoor/outdoor mat
24
A Brother P-Touch label maker
