24 Practical Things Your Parents Totally Want You To Buy

A Wi-Fi-connected smart plug

Save on your monthly electric bill by scheduling devices to automatically turn on or shut off. It's also compatible with Alexa!"I bought some other smart plugs last year and tried to use them for turning on lamps in my kids' rooms, but they were never very reliable, so they only worked sometimes. It was frustrating and I eventually just unplugged them. When I saw these by Amazon, I tried them and! Since this was already synced to my account, setup was as easy as plugging it in and pressing the on button on the side of the plug. It connected instantly with my Wi-Fi network and all I had to do was rename the plug in my Alexa app. I would definitely recommend these over any off-brand if you're looking to use them with Alexa." — Amazon Customer