These Prime Day 2020 Deals Are Still Live If You Missed Out

Don't stress: You can still save on vacuums, gadgets and gifts.

Some Prime Day 2020 deals are still live.&nbsp;
If you missed out on some of the Prime Day deals, don’t stress.

Prime Day 2020 at Amazon started Tuesday and ended Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the savings are over. There are still a lot of deals out there, including at other retailers like Walmart and Target. In fact, Walmart’s “Big Save Event” lasts until Oct. 15, and we’ve spotted plenty of deals on juicers, robot vacuums and more.

There are still a few sales out there that you can take advantage of, whether you’re looking upgrade your home office setup or want to do some early holiday shopping. We’re eyeing this KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer on sale for $70 (normally $100) at Amazon. It’s the perfect gift for the person who’s always taking photos — or even a great treat for yourself to make sure you print out those memories.

We’ve rounded up some of the Prime Day deals that are still live so you can squeeze in some last-minute shopping before it’s all over.

Take a look below:

A phone photo printer to relive the memories
Get this KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer on sale for $70 (normally $100) at Amazon.
A jucier to get in those fruits and veggies
Get this Best Choice Products 150W Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer on sale for $70 (normally $115) at Walmart.
A robot vacuum that does the cleaning for you
Get this ionVac Robot Vacuum on sale for $99 (normally $180) at Walmart.
An egg cooker for an easy breakfast
Get this Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker on sale for $15 (normally $17) at Target.
A set of smart plugs to automate your devices
Get this Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link 4-Pack on sale for $27 (normally $50) at Amazon.
A slim vacuum for small spaces
Get this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum on sale for $300 (normally $380) at Target.
An air fryer for fall recipes
Get this Ninja 4qt Air Fryer on sale for $99 (normally $130) at Target.
A sleek sound bar and speaker for movie night
Get this Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar on sale for $230 (normally $149) at Amazon.
A massage gun to soothe stiff muscles
Get this Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Body Massager on sale for $350 (normally $450) at Target.
A fitness tracker to count those steps
Get this Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate on sale for $200 (normally $160) at Walmart.
A laptop for distance learning
Get this Lenovo Chromebook on sale for $199 (normally $299) at Walmart.
A robot vacuum you can schedule
Get this Shark ION Robot Vacuum R76 with Wi-Fi on sale for $220 (normally $300) at Target.
A smart TV for binge-watching
Get this RCA 55" Class 4K Ultra HD on sale for $280 (normally $399) at Walmart.
A video doorbell to watch your packages
Get this Arlo Video Doorbell on sale for $130 (normally $150) at Amazon.
Wireless earbuds for meetings and workouts
Get this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus on sale for $120 (normally $150) at Amazon.
