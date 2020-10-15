HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you missed out on some of the Prime Day deals, don’t stress.

Prime Day 2020 at Amazon started Tuesday and ended Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the savings are over. There are still a lot of deals out there, including at other retailers like Walmart and Target. In fact, Walmart’s “Big Save Event” lasts until Oct. 15, and we’ve spotted plenty of deals on juicers, robot vacuums and more.

There are still a few sales out there that you can take advantage of, whether you’re looking upgrade your home office setup or want to do some early holiday shopping. We’re eyeing this KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer on sale for $70 (normally $100) at Amazon. It’s the perfect gift for the person who’s always taking photos — or even a great treat for yourself to make sure you print out those memories.

We’ve rounded up some of the Prime Day deals that are still live so you can squeeze in some last-minute shopping before it’s all over.