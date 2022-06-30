Prince Charles Met Lilibet For The First Time And It Was 'Emotional,' Report Says

A royal source revealed just how “emotional” it was for Prince Charles to meet his granddaughter Lilibet for the first time during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source told People magazine in a report published on Wednesday, referring to the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The source called the get together “very emotional, adding that Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, found it “wonderful” to see the prince and his wife, and “very special” to spend time with their son, Archie.

Advertisement

Prince Charles and the Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 4, 2019 in London. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California on June 4, 2021, and had not made the trip overseas to the UK before the family’s trip earlier this month.

Lili’s older brother, Archie, was born in the UK, and had met members of the royal family before.

Royal watchers were delighted when Harry and Meghan released the first birthday photos of Lili for her birthday in June, giving followers a glimpse of the little one’s red hair ― just like her dad.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, during a photo call at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Advertisement

The release of details surrounding Charles’ meeting with Lili and reunion with Harry, Meghan and Archie comes at an interesting time for the heir to the throne.

Clarence House told CNN on Monday that the money was “passed immediately to one of the Prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

On Wednesday, Clarence House again issued another statement saying that the prince would not accept bags of cash again.