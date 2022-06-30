Prince Charles Met Lilibet For The First Time And It Was 'Emotional,' Report Says

A royal source revealed just how “emotional” it was for Prince Charles to meet his granddaughter Lilibet for the first time during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
“It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source told People magazine in a report published on Wednesday, referring to the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The source called the get together “very emotional, adding that Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, found it “wonderful” to see the prince and his wife, and “very special” to spend time with their son, Archie.
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California on June 4, 2021, and had not made the trip overseas to the UK before the family’s trip earlier this month.
Lili’s older brother, Archie, was born in the UK, and had met members of the royal family before.
Royal watchers were delighted when Harry and Meghan released the first birthday photos of Lili for her birthday in June, giving followers a glimpse of the little one’s red hair ― just like her dad.
The release of details surrounding Charles’ meeting with Lili and reunion with Harry, Meghan and Archie comes at an interesting time for the heir to the throne.
Over the weekend, a Sunday Times investigation reported that the Prince of Wales accepted $3.2 million in bags of cash from a Qatari politician years ago. Though the practice is not necessarily illegal, the funds ― which were used for Charles’ personal charities ― were delivered at a time when no other officials were present.
Clarence House told CNN on Monday that the money was “passed immediately to one of the Prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”
On Wednesday, Clarence House again issued another statement saying that the prince would not accept bags of cash again.