Priyanka Chopra Reminds Rosie O'Donnell That Google Is Her Friend

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is offering advice to Rosie O’Donnell after the former talk show host mistakenly assumed the globally famous actor was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

Earlier this week, O’Donnell shared with her nearly 2 million followers on TikTok that she had embarrassed herself while dining near Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, because she had wrongly assumed Chopra — whose first name she didn’t know — was the daughter of the self-help guru.

Although O’Donnell apologized to Jonas and Chopra in the video, she referred to the latter as simply “someone Chopra” and “the Chopra wife,” garnering even more criticism.

That required a second TikTok apology video that O’Donnell captioned “priyanka is her name - i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed.”

Chopra responded to the two apology TikToks with an Instagram story where she offered some helpful advice to O’Donnell:

“I’ve never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am. But if u wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think best to take the time to google my name before doing it or try to reach out directly.”

Chopra also pointed out that her last name is a lot more common than people like O’Donnell might think:

“As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as all Smith’s are not related to the legendary Will Smith.”