5 Useful Products That Will Help You Stick To A New Wellness Goal

An app that incentivizes your goals

Can you think of a better way to help yourself stick to a habit than to literally put your money where your mouth is? According to Juliet Dreamhunter, a digital creator and founder of Effective At Home, stickK will challenge you to stick to your commitments in a unique way.



“It’s literally a tool that helps you stick to your commitments by putting money on the line,” Dreamhunter said. “Money is always an effective incentive for people. So, when there is an actual risk to lose it, you’ll be motivated to stick to your goal and keep it.”