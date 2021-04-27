Queen Elizabeth Returns To Work Following Prince Philip's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth is back to business.

The queen returned to work on Tuesday, 10 days after the funeral of her late husband of over 70 years, Prince Philip.

The royal, who is still residing at Windsor Castle, met two incoming ambassadors over video chat: Ivita Burmistre, an ambassador from Latvia, and Sara Affoue Amani of Ivory Coast.

The royal family was previously observing a two-week period of mourning ― which came to a close Friday ― following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on April 9. Philip died at Windsor Castle at age 99.

Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

🇱🇻Her Excellency Mrs Ivita Burmistre, Ambassador from the Republic of Latvia.

🇨🇮Her Excellency Mrs Sara Affoue Amani, Ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/LIjQWwacLp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 27, 2021

The queen took part in a royal engagement just four days after Philip’s death when she participated in a senior royal official’s retirement ceremony, according to the Court Circular, which keeps an official record of royal activities.

On Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday last week, she thanked well-wishers for their tributes to Philip.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” the queen said in a post shared on The Royal Family’s social media accounts last week.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip re-visit Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 20, 2017. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands in Hampshire in November 1947.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” the royal added. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”