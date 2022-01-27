Rand Paul Tweaks Neil Young Song To Support Joe Rogan And Twitter Can't Even

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has no heart of gold when it comes to Neil Young.

The far-right lawmaker parodied the rock icon’s “My My, Hey Hey” song to mock him after he demanded that Spotify remove his music.

Young blasted the streaming platform for airing Joe Rogan’s hugely popular podcasts, which regularly spout dangerous misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote.

Spotify then announced it would honor Young’s request, seemingly siding with Rogan.

“Bye Bye, Hey Hey Neil Young is gone today It’s better to boycott Than to just obey Bye Bye, Hey Hey,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Seeya @Neilyoung.”

Even though Ohio is one of the greatest protest songs of all time, free speech is kinda important also. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 27, 2022

Rand tried to strike a conciliatory tone in praising Young’s Kent State ballad “Ohio” as “one of the greatest protest songs of all time,” but Twitter wasn’t having it.

People used some of Young’s music to clap back at the senator.

Next hit song: "Heart of myocarditis" — Dr. Bitcarrot (@expertlivet) January 27, 2022

Doesn’t mean that much to him to mean that much to you. — Lisa Stepanek (@LisaStepanek) January 27, 2022

It's better to burn out, than to fade away, seeya at the next election Senator. — Enrico Raudzini (@raudzini) January 27, 2022

I can’t wait to sing:

Bye, bye, hey, hey,

Rand Paul



Go @Booker4KY — Mp (@Mp49426258) January 27, 2022

When you try to burn someone by quoting their own famous song lyrics at them, it only reminds people of how little you have accomplished. — Chris Brotzman (@ChrisBrotzman) January 27, 2022

"It’s better to boycott

Than to just obey"



Uh, yeah, that's what he's doing. — ralenore (@ralenore) January 27, 2022