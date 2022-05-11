Oh Rats: Pest Scurries Across Outfield, Proves Good Luck For Mets

A swing of the rat!
A rodent made its way through the outfield of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during a game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals Tuesday night.
The rat, which appeared in the top of the sixth inning, scampered across the grass with two Mets players in scoring position.
“Oh my goodness, you dirty rat,” SNY announcer Keith Hernandez exclaimed, as fellow announcer Gary Cohen chuckled.
The rat may have been an uninvited guest, but it proved to be a good-luck charm for the Mets: Not long after the rodent’s appearance, catcher James McCann hit a sacrifice fly to help third baseman Eduardo Escobar score from third base and put the team up 3-2.
The Mets ended up winning the game 4-2.
Fans later celebrated baseball’s Remy on Twitter.
The Mets have a bit of a history with animal cameos. A different rat made an appearance in the team’s dugout during a 2018 game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, MLB.com’s Cut4 reported.
The Mets won that game 8-0, but the team failed to make the postseason that year.
A parakeet flapped its way to a game between the Mets and the Colorado Rockies at New York’s Citi Field in 2015. The Mets took flight partially due to a home run by outfielder Yoenis Céspedes, and won the game 3-0.
The Mets ultimately faced the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 World Series, but fell short of a chip.