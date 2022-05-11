Oh Rats: Pest Scurries Across Outfield, Proves Good Luck For Mets

A rat found its way onto the outfield during a game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. via Associated Press

A swing of the rat!

A rodent made its way through the outfield of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during a game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals Tuesday night.

The rat, which appeared in the top of the sixth inning, scampered across the grass with two Mets players in scoring position.

“Oh my goodness, you dirty rat,” SNY announcer Keith Hernandez exclaimed, as fellow announcer Gary Cohen chuckled.

Gary could only laugh 😂🐭 pic.twitter.com/aoxOfZTl2D — SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2022

The rat may have been an uninvited guest, but it proved to be a good-luck charm for the Mets: Not long after the rodent’s appearance, catcher James McCann hit a sacrifice fly to help third baseman Eduardo Escobar score from third base and put the team up 3-2.

The Mets ended up winning the game 4-2.

Fans later celebrated baseball’s Remy on Twitter.

A rally rat?! He's kind of cute. — TwinkleMets 🧡⚾️🍪💙 (@TwinkleMets) May 11, 2022

Oh my god lol. There’s a rat on the field in the Nats-Mets game. I know what you’re thinking, but this game is actually in D.C., not NYC. — Conor McCormick-Cavanagh (@ConorMichael28) May 11, 2022

The Mets have a bit of a history with animal cameos. A different rat made an appearance in the team’s dugout during a 2018 game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, MLB.com’s Cut4 reported.

The Mets won that game 8-0, but the team failed to make the postseason that year.

The Unofficial Mascot of the New York Mets™ pic.twitter.com/Vdm3xfArnz — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 15, 2018

A parakeet flapped its way to a game between the Mets and the Colorado Rockies at New York’s Citi Field in 2015. The Mets took flight partially due to a home run by outfielder Yoenis Céspedes, and won the game 3-0.

