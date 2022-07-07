Ray J Gets Tattoo Of Sister Brandy With Face Tats And Bloodshot Eyes, And Twitter Is Concerned

Ray J has taken the meaning of sibling love to a whole new level.

On Tuesday, the “One Wish” singer showcased his new body art — a huge leg tattoo of his older sister’s face done by tattoo artist Mashkow ― on Instagram.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow,” he wrote on a video post set to the soundtrack “Best Friend,” Brandy’s 1995 hit single.

Alongside the video of his new body art, Ray J revealed plans to get his whole leg inked.

“IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ’THE HOLY LEG!,” he continued.

The tattoo features the Grammy-winning artist’s face with the words “Best Friends 4 Ever” written across her forehead and cheeks.

In addition, the piece shows “Mash” written on one of her eyelids and the message “From Ray With Love.”

It also includes what appears to be glowing pink eyes, which Twitter users quickly pointed out made Brandy look high on marijuana.

There is no reason for Ray J to have a tattoo of his sister Brandy on his leg. Her eyes look red af too. He’s sick. 😭 — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 6, 2022

Cali weed maybe too strong because why would Ray J get that tattoo of his sister pic.twitter.com/VaQO0CWbVp — Hater Ackerman (@LilAioli) July 5, 2022

Ray J Funny Af For His Tattoo Of Brandy 😂 Bruh Got Her Tatted Up Off The Gas lmfao — DJ LOONEY (@djlooneygoham) July 5, 2022

Other Twitter users couldn’t help but crack jokes about the ill-received tattoo.

I know brandy seen ray j tattoo pic.twitter.com/a20mNPZLDG — low body 👩🏾‍💻 (@atm_babyy) July 6, 2022

Ray J is outta pocket for this tattoo pic.twitter.com/a4ZJIA8qFt — MAL (@tweetsofboredom) July 5, 2022

I'm sorry, but when it comes to Ray J's tattoo artist... pic.twitter.com/M45ir9Sif0 — Bishop Tiddy Jakes (@MarcusMCMXC) July 6, 2022

ray j tattoo of brandy … pic.twitter.com/4YEpS7rb3G — bria♋️ (@ambbriaa) July 6, 2022

In support of her brother, Brandy silenced the haters by showing love for her sibling’s new art by sharing the video to her Instagram Stories.

“Brooooooo,” she commented on the viral video with several heart emojis.

Ray J has never been shy about his love for his sister. Last year, he honored her by tattooing a script with her name on his arm in the same font used on the cover of Brandy’s 1994 self-titled debut album.

The rapper went viral again last Tuesday during a Verzus fiasco between Omarion and Mario on Instagram.

Ray J, who participated in the pre-battle alongside a slew of other artists, shocked viewers after making a spectacle with his off-key vocals and antics.

Brandy, who cheered Ray J on during his set, also offered her little brother vocal performance tips after his lackluster singing found itself the butt of memes and jokes on the internet.

“If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for @verzuztv,” she quipped on Instagram.