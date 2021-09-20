Reese Witherspoon Approves Of Jennifer Coolidge’s Bizarre ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Pitch

Reese Witherspoon has given Jennifer Coolidge’s bonkers idea for the next “Legally Blonde” movie her pink, scented seal of approval.

Coolidge, who plays the loveably zany Paulette Parcelle in the comedy franchise, attended the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday night, where she spoke to E! on the red carpet about the upcoming “Legally Blonde 3,” which Mindy Kaling is co-writing, per Variety.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday.

“The White Lotus” star revealed to the entertainment outlet that she has not seen the script for the next film, which is scheduled to be released in 2022. But when she was asked what she hoped to see in the script, the very funny Coolidge gave a very Coolidge response:

Sometimes she says "OK" instead of "fine." We love a Jennifer Coolidge red carpet moment. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IA1IiITPsX — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2021

“I hope Reese [Witherspoon] and I are running really fast for most of it, we’re running from something really fast.”

Apparently WItherspoon, who stars as Elle Woods in the films, was really into the idea, tweeting Monday:

“Same, @JENCOOLIDGE , same. Ps: where should we run to??”

Our hope as to where they’re running? Toward a hot dog.

Coolidge presented Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys Sunday. Her delivery was so good, she should be nominated for best presenter next year:

it's true jennifer coolidge is the funniest person alive pic.twitter.com/tpfo4qs8jg — meryl streep's wife | AMY DAY (@paulsonsbowen) September 20, 2021

Her presenting duties aside, fans on Twitter seemed absolutely delighted solely by Coolidge’s refreshing presence at the award show — especially after her scene-stealing turn in “The White Lotus.” To see all the love, just scroll down:

Just give Jennifer Coolidge her ‘White Lotus’ Emmy now. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nCfrffaoXt — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 20, 2021

Jennifer Coolidge presenting at the award show that she will win at next year #Emmys #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/nUviAD2ViQ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 20, 2021

Excited for a year-long Jennifer Coolidge victory lap. — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) September 20, 2021

get you a person who looks at you like Tracee Ellis Ross looks at Jennifer Coolidge doing a bit #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/uRCOthRnDJ — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) September 20, 2021

Jennifer Coolidge getting a prolonged applause just for existing is so right and overdue. #Emmys — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) September 20, 2021

No one exhales like Jennifer Coolidge. — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) September 20, 2021

jennifer coolidge just be standing there and she so funny. queen — dajour (@selahspades) September 20, 2021