Emma Stone Reacts To Rumor She Called Jimmy Kimmel A ‘Prick’ At The Oscars

Emma Stone is finally addressing her recent viral moment at the Oscars.
The “Poor Things” star is used to being on camera but had no idea she got caught reacting to a joke about it during the ceremony, that her inaudible comment went viral — or led online sleuths to speculate she called host Jimmy Kimmel a “prick” for it.
Stone appeared annoyed after a montage for the Best Picture nominee ended, and Kimmel joked: “Those were all the parts of ‘Poor Things’ that we’re allowed to show on TV.” In an interview Wednesday with The Hollywood Reporter, however, she cleared things up.
“Did he upset me?” Stone asked her interviewer, “The Curse” co-star Nathan Fielder, who clarified that “some people” thought she insulted Kimmel.
“No! I didn’t call him a prick,” she said. “What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”
“Poor Things” was nominated for 11 awards at this year’s Academy Awards and garnered Stone her second Best Actress statue. The 35-year-old previously won for “La La Land” but appeared genuinely emotional after beating fellow nominee Lily Gladstone this time around.
“You are all incredible, and the women in this category … Lily, I share this with you,” Stone said at the podium. “I am in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together. I hope we get to keep doing more together. I don’t know what I’m saying.”
While she also can’t remember her earlier comments that evening, Stone understands how quickly these moments can garner traction — and publicly regretted making headlines for jokingly calling her friend Taylor Swift an “asshole” at the Golden Globes earlier this year.
Fielder has nothing but praise for Stone and said she’s “always down for a joke.”
“And this is something that you would think someone who’s making work at her level would be like, ‘Do I want to put myself in this situation? Do I want to do this?’” he said Wednesday. “But if she hears something funny, she’s like, ‘Yes,’ right away. She doesn’t consult.”
Fielder continued, “She doesn’t analyze. She knows what makes sense to her.”