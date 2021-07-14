Regé-Jean Page’s Reaction To First Emmy Nomination Will Warm Your Heart

“Bridgerton” fan favorite Regé-Jean Page scored his first Emmy nomination this week.

The actor posted a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate his nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as the other 11 nods the Netflix series racked up after the 2021 nominations were announced on Tuesday.

“It’s a joy to be seen,” Page wrote in the caption.

He also celebrated the Amazon Prime original movie “Sylvie’s Love,” in which he plays character Chico Sweetney, for earning a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

“Another for dreamy lovers in full technicolour, cause they just don’t make ’em like @sylvieslove anymore,” he wrote. “And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all. Thank you.”

Jonathan Majors, Matthew Rhys, Billy Porter, Josh O’Connor and Sterling K. Brown were also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Black women represented three of the six nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress on a Drama Series category: Uzo Aduba, Jurnee Smollett and Mj Rodriguez. Rodriguez made history becoming the first transgender actor to earn a nod for a leading role.

Page, who portrays the Duke of Hastings in “Bridgerton,” broke a lot of fans’ hearts in April when the show’s social media channels announced that his character wouldn’t be returning for the second season. The actor explained in interviews that his character was intended as a single-season arc, and he tweeted that working on the show was a “pleasure and a privilege.”