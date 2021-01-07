GOP Congresswoman Doubles Down On 'Hitler Was Right On One Thing' Remarks

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) is doubling down on remarks she made earlier this week about dictator Adolf Hitler, claiming her words were “a denunciation of evil dictator’s efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today.”

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, the freshman congresswoman shared a brief albeit formal statement in defense of comments she made on Tuesday:

Congresswoman Miller's statement was a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, Miller ― who was elected in November and sworn in on Sunday ― spoke to a crowd at a rally outside the Capitol and told listeners: “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot 👀 McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021

Miller did not respond to a request for comment. But Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference Wednesday that Miller’s rhetoric was “unfathomable and disgusting.”

“Hitler got nothing right,” said Pritzker. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, who issued a statement calling the remarks “wrong and disgusting.”

“We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize,” Schneider said in a statement.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!