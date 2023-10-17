Republican Group Trashes Jim Jordan Just Ahead Of Speaker Vote

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is trying to round up enough support to become the next House speaker ― but one conservative organization is urging lawmakers to vote against him.

The Republican Accountability Project warned of the threats facing democracies around the world while Congress deals with a leadership crisis created two weeks ago when a handful of far-right GOP lawmakers forced Kevin McCarthy out of the speaker’s office.

The conference nominated Jordan, with a vote expected on Tuesday.

But as the new digital ad notes, Jordan is one of the lawmakers who backed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and attempted to block the certification of the vote.

“The world needs Congress led by someone who stands for democracy ― not someone who tried to overthrow it,” the voiceover states:

Jordan earned an “F” in the organization’s legislative report card, is one of a dozen GOP lawmakers in its “Hall of Shame” and was the target of an ad campaign in 2021 calling on him and others who supported the Jan. 6 attack on Congress to resign.

