“Resident Evil” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The series is the first live-action show in the “Resident Evil” action-horror franchise based on the popular Japanese video games. It premiered on July 14 and stars Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker, one of the few remaining survivors of a zombie apocalypse.

“Stranger Things,” another show that dabbles in the horror genre, is in second place. The final two episodes of the fourth season dropped on July 1, and the sci-fi series has already been renewed for its fifth and final season.

On a slightly lighter note, the CW sports drama spinoff “All American: Homecoming” is the third most popular show at the moment. All 13 episodes of the first season are now available on Netflix, and we can expect the second season to hit the platform sometime after it premieres in October.

As for original programming from Netflix beyond the top two shows, the new docuseries “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” explores one of the most intriguing unsolved crimes in U.S. history. And “How to Change Your Mind” is an adaptation of Michael Pollan’s bestselling book about the history and science of psychedelic drugs.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

