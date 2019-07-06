One For The History Books: Trump's Colonial 'Airports' Now Part Of White House Transcript

President Donald Trump’s gaffe in his Independence Day speech that there were “airports” during the Revolutionary War took one more step into the history books with its inclusion in the official White House transcript of his remarks.
Trump blamed his goof-up on a teleprompter that he said suddenly went on the blink because of the rain. Fortunately, he added, “I knew the speech very well, so I was able to do it without the teleprompter,” he explained.
Except he wasn’t able to do it error free. Trump was talking about the Revolutionary War one second, then talking about Americans manning “the air” and taking over “the airports.”
The comments were included in the official White House transcript of the speech issued Friday. The White House has been known to edit Trump’s remarks in the transcript — but not this time.
Trump seemed to jump in his remarks from the Revolutionary War to the War of 1812 and the “rockets’ red glare” that made it into Francis Scott Key’s national anthem. But there were no airplanes in the War of 1812, either. Planes made their debut in America in 1903, thanks to Orville and Wilbur Wright.
Here’s how the White House recorded Trump’s comments:
In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, Commander-in-Chief.
The Continental Army suffered the bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware, and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown.
Our Army manned the air (inaudible), it rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do. And at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their Star Spangled Banner waved defiant.
Trump also erred in this remarks when he said the American army was “named after” George Washington (it wasn’t) — and that the Yanks defeated Gen. Charles Cornwallis of Yorktown. Cornwallis was from London; he was defeated at Yorktown.
He also called Fort McHenry (which figured in the War of 1812, not the Revolutionary War) “McHendry,” which the transcript didn’t catch.
The gaffe provided immeasurable joy for Twitter wags who churned out high-flying Revolutionary War memes.