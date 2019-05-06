Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trades Barbs With Rick Scott Over Sexism, Sarcasm

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) mixed it up on Monday in a series of tweets that touched on gun control, the Green New Deal, sexism and sarcasm.

Scott, the former Florida governor, kicked it off by blasting a sweeping plan to combat gun violence released Monday by presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Booker’s proposals include a program that would require people to obtain a license in order to purchase a gun. It would also include a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“The latest terrible idea to come out of the Democrats’ 2020 primary is a federal gun registry,” Scott tweeted.

🚨BREAKING: the latest terrible idea to come out of the Democrats' 2020 primary is a federal gun registry. If you want to buy a gun, @CoryBooker wants you to register with the federal government.



This would be scary if Booker had any chance of becoming President. (1/2) https://t.co/uJRLXo054E — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 6, 2019

Scott continued to mock Booker’s plan and brought Ocacio-Cortez into the fray to ridicule her Green New Deal resolution ― a bold proposal outlining ways the U.S. can cut global emissions in the coming decades.

“What’s next? Will we have to register sharp knives? Maybe @AOC will make us register every time we buy meat as part of her #GreenNewDeal,” Scott wrote.

What's next? Will we have to register sharp knives? Maybe @AOC will make us register every time we buy meat as part of her #GreenNewDeal.



The Democrats are officially the @BernieSanders Party. They want America to be less prosperous and less free. (2/2) — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 6, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez challenged Scott’s comments by saying they lacked “critical thinking.”

“If you were a female candidate, maybe you’d be called ‘unlikeable,’ ‘crazy,’ or ‘uninformed,’” she tweeted. “But since you’re not, this inadequacy is accepted as normal.”

That a sitting US Senator can say something lacking so much critical thinking + honesty is embarrassing to the institution.



If you were a female candidate, maybe you’d be called “unlikeable,” “crazy,” or “uninformed.”



But since you’re not, this inadequacy is accepted as normal. https://t.co/KLkaYxfT6K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2019

Scott then defensively claimed he was joking in his previous tweet and continued to attack Ocacio-Cortez.

“That a sitting Congresswoman doesn’t understand sarcasm would be embarrassing to the institution if you hadn’t embarrassed yours to the point of irrelevance already,” he wrote.

That a sitting Congresswoman doesn’t understand sarcasm would be embarrassing to the institution if you hadn’t embarrassed yours to the point of irrelevance already.



America rejects socialism and will continue to. https://t.co/bicJ8PEfD5 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 6, 2019