First Democratic Congressman Calls On Sen. Bob Menendez To Resign

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said Friday that Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) should resign in the aftermath of being indicted on federal corruption charges.

“I’m appalled,” he said in a CNN interview. “And yes, I think he should resign.”

Phillips is the first Democratic lawmaker to call on Menendez to step down in the hours since he was indicted by federal prosecutors in New York. The New Jersey senator is accused of accepting bribes including $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in cash in exchange for official acts that aided an Egyptian American businessman.

The Minnesota congressman said that while everyone is innocent until proven guilty, there is real evidence to suggest Menendez broke the law. Asked if he thinks Senate Democratic leaders should pressure Menendez to leave office, Phillips said he believes that it’s important to restore faith in government.

“Yes,” he said. “The answer is absolutely.”

You can watch the full exchange here:

More Democratic calls for Menendez’s resignation rolled in later Friday.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama, said Menendez needs to step down.

“As both a leader in the Democratic Party & the former Attorney General and given the nature of the charges, I call upon Senator Menendez to resign,” Holder tweeted. “The nation will be better served if he steps aside and allows a transition to occur that will best serve the people of New Jersey.”

Rep. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, said Menendez needs to go, too.

“I don’t have confidence that the Senator has the ability to properly focus on our state and its people while addressing such a significant legal matter,” Kim told The New Jersey Globe. “He should step down.”

In a statement, Menendez denied the allegations against him and said he was being prosecuted by people who “simply cannot accept that a first generation Latino-American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator and serve with honor and distinction.”

Friday’s news marks the second time that the New Jersey senator has been indicted on corruption charges.