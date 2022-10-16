Republican political operative and staunch Donald Trump ally Roger Stone lashed out at newly released documentary footage of him on Saturday as “fake.”

In a clip from the upcoming documentary “A Storm Foretold” — released Friday by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen — Stone is seen ranting on a cell phone to someone about his fury at not receiving a preemptive pardon from Trump for his activities related to last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection.

He also blasts Ivanka Trump as an “abortionist bitch” — even though she is actually opposed to abortion — and says husband Jared Kushner has an “IQ of 70.”

Unreleased subpoenaed footage: Stone angry that Trump didn’t grant him a second pardon melts down calling Ivanka Trump - abortionist bitch daughter. pic.twitter.com/aAAOZLC5fu — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 14, 2022

But Stone insisted in a message Saturday on Telegram that the clip was “fake,” apparently because the phone occasionally covers his mouth in the video.

Stone admitted, however, that he is truly “not a fan” of Kushner or the former first daughter.

Roger Stone responds calling the footage fake. But can’t resist taking another swing at Jared and Ivanka pic.twitter.com/UG3FDHyepP — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 15, 2022

Stone, who appeared to provide full access to Guldbrandsen and his film crew for nearly three years, has claimed earlier clips released from the documentary were “deep fakes.” Guldbrandsen says all of the documentary footage is authentic.

Stone’s cell phone rant was recently subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee, but was not played at its Thursday hearing. In the clip, Stone rants to an unidentified person in Fort Lauderdale on Inauguration Day last year when Trump no longer had the power to pardon him.

Stone had already obtained one pardon from Trump. He was convicted in 2019 of seven felonies, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering, during the investigation into Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison.