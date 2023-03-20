What's Hot

20 Years After Iraq War, Some Senators Still Think It Was Worth It

Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Reddick Shares Touching Tribute To Late Husband

I Appeared To Be An Incredibly Supportive Mom But I Was Secretly Failing My Trans Son

Viola Davis Reveals What She Didn't Know About Michael Jordan's Mom Before 'Air'

Russian President Putin Visits Occupied City Of Mariupol

Flooding Wipes Out Bridge, Sparks Evacuations In Northern Arizona

Rachel Maddow Goes After Trump's Arrest Rant: 'He Is Playing With' Fire

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

People Cannot Get Enough Of This “Holy Grail” Viral Beauty Product

38 Organization Solutions For Anyone Who Whines About Cluttered Spaces

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Arkansas Coach Rips Off Shirt To Celebrate Victory Over Defending Champ Kansas

PoliticsPennsylvaniaOhioRon DeSantis

'Despicable' Pandering: Ron DeSantis Roasted For Odd Claim About His Upbringing

Twitter users put DeSantis on blast over a statement about his past.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ― a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination next year ― is getting roasted on social media for a new claim about his background.

DeSantis wrote in his bestselling but poorly reviewed new memoir that he was “geographically raised in Tampa Bay,” referring to his upbringing largely in the Pinellas County community of Dunedin.

But he claimed his “cultural” background was quite different from his “geographical” one.

″[C]ulturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio — from weekly church attendance to the expectation that one would earn his keep,” he wrote. “This made me God-fearing, hard-working and America-loving.”

NBC News notes that DeSantis’ claim stems from his parents’ “geographical” background: His father was raised in Pennsylvania, and his parents met while attending Youngstown State University in Ohio.

But the governor himself never lived in either place, which just so happen to be key to any presidential ambitions.

His critics were quick to point that out and share a few other thoughts about his claim:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community