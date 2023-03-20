'Despicable' Pandering: Ron DeSantis Roasted For Odd Claim About His Upbringing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ― a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination next year ― is getting roasted on social media for a new claim about his background.

DeSantis wrote in his bestselling but poorly reviewed new memoir that he was “geographically raised in Tampa Bay,” referring to his upbringing largely in the Pinellas County community of Dunedin.

But he claimed his “cultural” background was quite different from his “geographical” one.

″[C]ulturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio — from weekly church attendance to the expectation that one would earn his keep,” he wrote. “This made me God-fearing, hard-working and America-loving.”

NBC News notes that DeSantis’ claim stems from his parents’ “geographical” background: His father was raised in Pennsylvania, and his parents met while attending Youngstown State University in Ohio.

But the governor himself never lived in either place, which just so happen to be key to any presidential ambitions.

His critics were quick to point that out and share a few other thoughts about his claim:

This is literally stupid as hell from @GovRonDeSantis @RonDeSantisFL. His pandering is despicable. I was geographically raised in Houston. And my cultural upbringing reflected the working-class communities…IN HOUSTON. And we went to church EVERY SUNDAY. What a punk. https://t.co/smAjG1XrtY — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 19, 2023

I was geographically raised in Orlando with a cultural perspective that allows me to easily detect BS when I see it. https://t.co/gihVkrrs3R — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) March 19, 2023

Geographically raised: Long Island



Culturally raised: Jurassic Park https://t.co/UpO5d8WlJI — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 19, 2023

"I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay, but culturally my upbringing reflected the royal court at Versailles, with outstanding wigs, elegant discourse, and utter disregard for the seething class oppression necessary to sustain it." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2023

I was also geographically raised in Tampa, attended church weekly and was expected to be employed as an adult. But my upbringing didn’t lead me to antagonizing marginalized communities, banning books or eating pudding with my fingers, so we must be from different neighborhoods https://t.co/274iBWAhb0 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 19, 2023

I was geographically raised in Monmouth County, New Jersey, but culturally my upbringing taught me to to be repulsed by fake-ass pols like Ron DeSantis https://t.co/xnIQljUYTL — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 20, 2023

Ron DeSantis comes out as trans-geographically raised. https://t.co/wFcMKf2FvL — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmused) March 19, 2023

this presidential election cycle is going to be hysterical. "I was geographically raised here, but culturally i was raised in the most important swing states in the country." pic.twitter.com/vNb3Ss724u — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) March 19, 2023

Born in FL, but always identified with states that vote early in presidential primaries. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) March 19, 2023

DRAG-SANTIS: DeSantis will deny that Trans people even exist while simultaneously proclaiming Regional Dysmorphic Disorder. Is he cos-playing as a Pennsylvanian? Is this Ohio Drag? — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) March 19, 2023

This is giving us serious George Santos vibes. — PopWrapped (@PopWrapped) March 19, 2023

The real shame is once again Trump is sucking up all the media oxygen while Ron DeSantis is dropping bangers like being geographically raised in Florida. — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 20, 2023

"Where'd you grow up?"



"I was geographically raised in Plurality-of-the-Caucuses, Iowa but culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada." https://t.co/6U3k3kqxcc — Max Steele (@maxasteele) March 19, 2023

I was geographically raised in White Plains, but culturally my upbringing reflected O’Connor’s Christ-haunted South and the BFG’s cave. This made me wooden leg-stealing, grandma-shooting, and whizzpopper-loving. https://t.co/y6K3om4p0e — Phil Klay (@PhilKlay) March 19, 2023

I was *geographically* raised in the working class, God-fearing communities of Kentucky, Kansas, and Texas. But *culturally* I was raised inside of a magical wardrobe in WWII England. https://t.co/uMgn3SzhZ7 — Dr. Lydia Bean (@LydiaBeanLee) March 19, 2023

Other presidential candidates have been roasted for far less than this. pic.twitter.com/EiOBDn1jKI — Nu Wexler (@wexler) March 19, 2023

“Geographically raised”? I was born and raised in northeast Ohio, and I’m calling bullshit. What DeSantis is talking about are myths propagated about white working-class communities from which Republicans love to siphon votes, but which they rarely bother to represent adequately. https://t.co/i9Jtw30nTU — Jamil Smith جميل كريم (@JamilSmith) March 19, 2023

I was geographically raised in Athens, Georgia, but culturally my upbringing reflected the Waffle House. — Joshua Eaton (@joshua_eaton) March 20, 2023

I was geographically raised in Rivendell, but culturally my upbringing reflected the communities of Eriador & the North-kingdom of Arnor – grim in appearance & wearing gray or dark-green. This made me a hunter ever of the servants of the Enemy, for they are found in many places. https://t.co/8673oU4Jxs — Mac William Bishop (@MacWBishop) March 19, 2023

“I was geographically raised on Coruscant, but culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class water farmers on Tatooine—from toiling long hours under the twin suns to fighting Tusken Raiders. This made me the Force-fearing, rugged individual that I am today.” — Mark Strauss (@MarkDStrauss) March 19, 2023