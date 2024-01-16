What's Hot

CNN Guest Nails Ron DeSantis' Problem In 5 Brutal Words

Jane Coaston said people are starting to say out loud what many were already thinking about the Florida governor.
Ron DeSantis is hoping his distant second-place finish behind former President Donald Trump in Iowa’s caucuses Monday gives him momentum heading into next week’s Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire.

But Jane Coaston, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, said on CNN that a growing number of voices are saying out loud what many are already thinking.

“Ron DeSantis doesn’t have it,” she said. “And whatever that is, that’s what Trump has.”

Coaston also pointed out that the Florida governor has hesitated to attack Trump directly.

“He’s been meaner to a drag queen who once opened at Hamburger Mary’s than he has been to Donald Trump,” she said.

That’s a reference to the Orlando restaurant that is suing the state of Florida over a DeSantis-backed anti-drag law and has so far succeeded in blocking it as the legal battle continues.

See more of the discussion on CNN below:

