News Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death Interrupts Rosh Hashanah Services Nationwide

We have just a few more prayers to say before the close of our service, but I am sure that many of you have heard by now that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away today.

Man, 5780 has been hard. The justice passed away from complications of cancer. And in moments like this, of course the first thing we do is we are gutted with profound sadness, as we are whenever someone dies. And we offer our condolences to her family.

It is hard, of course, not to turn our thoughts right away to our country, which is already teetering in so many ways. And we are grateful to Justice Ginsburg for all that she gave to our country over her years of service, and the ways that she protected women and queer people, the ways that she fought for voting rights for people whose right to vote was suppressed, most often people of color. We are grateful for all the ways that she helped to carry this country.

In the book of Leviticus, when Aaron the high priest is told of the death of his sons, the next words are very famous ones. It says, “Va’yidom Aharon, and Aaron was silent.” And it’s true. I don’t know what the rabbinic words are in this moment, except here’s what I know, which are the prayers that we have in front of us.