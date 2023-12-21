What's Hot

PoliticsRudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani Files For Bankruptcy

The former New York City mayor and Trump attorney was ordered to immediately pay $148 million to two election workers he defamed.
Mollie Reilly
Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in New York on Thursday, court records show.

The filing comes one day after the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s former personal attorney was ordered to immediately pay $148 million in damages to two election workers he defamed.

The election workers, Ruby Freeman and daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, won a defamation suit against Giuliani earlier this year. The attorney had falsely claimed that Freeman and Moss tampered with election results in Georgia, leading to racist harassment and threats against the two Black women.

“Most days I pray that God does not wake me up and I just disappear,” Moss recounted during the trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

