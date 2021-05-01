New York Post Tiptoes Around Bogus Harris Story, Insists It Didn't Force Reporter To Write It

The New York Post on Friday finally responded to a reporter’s charges that she was “ordered” by the newspaper to write a bogus story on Vice President Kamala Harris, which caused the reporter to quit her job.

“The New York Post does not order reporters to deliberately publish factually inaccurate information,” the paper said in a statement to Mediaite three days after journalist Laura Italiano announced in a tweet that she had left the Post.

An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

The Kamala Harris story -- an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against -- was my breaking point. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

The false story claimed that a book penned in 2019 by Harris, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” was handed out in “welcome kits” to immigrant children who arrived at shelter in Long Beach, California. The implication was that Harris was somehow exploiting her government position to profit by stocking the welcome kits with her books — a perspective amplified by complaining Republicans.

In fact, a single copy of the vice president’s book had been donated by a member of the local community in a book drive that amassed hundreds of books, which were all placed in a common library accessible to all the children, The Washington Post found. The vice presidents’s book was photographed on the cot of one child; several other books by different authors were photographed on the beds of other children.

After the errors were identified by The Washington Post, the story briefly vanished from Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid — then popped up again in an altered form with the falsehoods removed, but still railing that “at least one migrant kid” had Harris’ book.

“The story was amended as soon as it came to the editors’ attention that it was inaccurate,” said the Post’s statement.

Republican critics of Harris refused to delete false tweets about Harris based on the debunked story even after the Post corrected the article.

Italiano could not immediately be reached for comment to respond to the Post’s statement about the story.