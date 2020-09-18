POLITICS

Outpouring Of Grief As Nation Mourns 'Hero' And 'Titan' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Supreme Court justice and women’s rights crusader died Friday at the age of 87.

The nation mourned on Friday after news broke of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death following a decades-long battle with cancer.

Admirers from both sides of the political aisle paid tribute to the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice and women’s rights crusader on social media.

They remembered her wisdom, her resilience and her unwavering dedication to fighting for freedom and equality for all. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg referred to her as a “titan of justice.” Veteran journalist Dan Rather said she was an “American hero, in every sense.” 

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in tweet. “There will never be another like her.” 

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, said “Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union.”

