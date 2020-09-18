Outpouring Of Grief As Nation Mourns 'Hero' And 'Titan' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The nation mourned on Friday after news broke of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death following a decades-long battle with cancer.

Admirers from both sides of the political aisle paid tribute to the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice and women’s rights crusader on social media.

They remembered her wisdom, her resilience and her unwavering dedication to fighting for freedom and equality for all. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg referred to her as a “titan of justice.” Veteran journalist Dan Rather said she was an “American hero, in every sense.”

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in tweet. “There will never be another like her.”

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, said “Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union.”

We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. pic.twitter.com/dDECiBxae6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." Read full statement: https://t.co/qNGbgc1ZMz — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 19, 2020

Fmr. President Carter on the death of Justice Ginsburg: "A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980." pic.twitter.com/n0H3B6k4yT — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 19, 2020

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 19, 2020

America lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was shunned from courtrooms when she began her career because she was a woman.



But she persisted, blazing a trail for millions of women and others who had been excluded or oppressed.



RBG is a lioness of the law. She is irreplaceable. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt.



May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court.



I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.



She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia.



They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A.



May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

RBG was a seminal legal figure. If she never served a day on the Court she would still have been considered a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped the law and in doing so changed this nation. Hers was a consequential life well led. We are all in her debt. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 19, 2020

I'm at a complete loss.



Before fear sets in... thank you RBG for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable, for championing true equality for all, for your resiliency, and for inspiring countless women and girls to stand up and take charge.https://t.co/yflVuuPAX1 — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) September 18, 2020

I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a titan & legend on the Supreme Court whose undeniably brilliant legal mind & dedication to justice & equality moved our country forward. We’ve lost a champion tonight, but her legacy lives on. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020

A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a torch-bearer and a champion of justice and equality. Her peerless work spanned over half a century, and will always be an inspiration to so many attorneys, activists, and young women who look up to her as their hero, including my own daughters. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) September 19, 2020

NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.



Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

Joining the whole nation tonight in mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with her family and friends. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 19, 2020

Stunned, devastated, and crushed. Thank you, RBG, for a lifetime of service to building a better America. It’s impossible to express how much we will miss you. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors.



Prayers to her loved ones.



May She Rest In Peace. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020

My daughter has a Ruth Bader Ginsburg “action” figure in her room and t-shirt in her wardrobe.



RBG was a hero and one of the most important women ever.



I’m devastated by the loss of RBG and terrified of the vile, horrible ghouls that will rush to replace her.



Fight like hell. pic.twitter.com/lXK9e4YZQM — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) September 19, 2020

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.”



My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died.



To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed.



For her.



For us.



For generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/oHJOGSVZIy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 18, 2020

“A gender line...helps to keep women not on a pedestal, but in a cage."- Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest in Justice. pic.twitter.com/zdneRZGASk — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 18, 2020

Her legacy on this country's justice system, unparalleled. Her tenacity for ensuring this country lived up to its promise for equality, unmatched.



The loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a giant loss for our country. May she rest in peace. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for whom my wife Caroline clerked & who married us 25 years ago, was an extraordinary trailblazer, a fighter and an inspiration



Our thoughts are with her family and all those she lifted. RIP #rbg pic.twitter.com/eQnyi4tC4v — Robert Malley (@Rob_Malley) September 18, 2020

The saddest news for justice & democracy. We have lost RBG, a great role model for women and our protector of equal rights. RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. May her spirit protect us from the unprincipled Senate Republicans reversing their Merrick Garland rule. Let's celebrate RBG life. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 18, 2020

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay?



(fuck)#RBG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

I’m thinking today about Justice Ginsburg’s remark that there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine. History will remember #RBG as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) September 18, 2020

Rest In Peace, Justice Ginsburg. You served your country beautifully. An inspiration for women everywhere, and an example in how to befriend those across the aisle. Justice Scalia is waiting for you, cuing up the opera orchestra. #rbg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 18, 2020