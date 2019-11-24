Ruth Bader Ginsburg Returns Home After Being Hospitalized For Fever, Chills

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned home and is doing well after being hospitalized this weekend with a fever and chills, the court announced Sunday.

The 86-year-old was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday evening after developing the symptoms.

Ginsburg has been in and out of the hospital over the last few years. She has been treated for cancer four times over the course of her Supreme Court career.

In August, Ginsburg completed radiation treatment after a tumor was discovered in her pancreas. Doctors dubbed the treatment a success and said they could not detect any evidence of cancer elsewhere in her body.

Ginsburg has pushed back on naysayers who predict she will die soon, as then-Sen. Jim Bunning (R-Ky.) did in 2009 after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” Ginsburg told NPR in July, an apparent reference to Bunning.

“That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead,” she said. “And I am very much alive.”