Ruth Bader Ginsburg Returns To Work At The Supreme Court

A spokeswoman for the court said Ginsburg would be joining the justices’ private conference, marking her return to the building after working from home since her medical procedure.

The surgery, during which doctors removed two malignant nodules in her lung, caused her to miss oral arguments for the first time since she was appointed to the court in 1993.

However, she kept up on cases and briefs from home, Supreme Court spokespeople said.

The day of the surgery, she reportedly cast a vote from the hospital to block President Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum-seekers. She was released from the hospital on Dec. 25.

The Supreme Court announced on Jan. 11 that doctors had given Ginsburg the all-clear but that she would continue to work from home.

“Her recovery from surgery is on track,” spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. “Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required.”

On Feb. 4, she made her first public appearance since the surgery, attending a production of “Notorious RBG in Song” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.

Ginsburg, 85, has survived cancer before and is known for following a regular workout routine.