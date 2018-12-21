Ruth Bader Ginsburg Underwent Successful Pulmonary Lobectomy

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday underwent a pulmonary lobectomy for two malignant nodules in her lung.
The surgery, which took place in New York City, was a success, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.
“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the statement said.
No further treatment is planned, according to the statement, which added that “Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.”
Ginsburg recovered from a fall in November that resulted in three fractured ribs and left her hospitalized for a short time. She was back to work later that week.
The 85-year-old justice, who regularly works out, has previously fought pancreatic cancer and has had heart surgery.