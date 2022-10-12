Ryan Reynolds And Colin Hanks Are Making A Documentary About Comedian John Candy

Prepare to get a look into the life of the late comedian John Candy.

On Monday, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds announced that he and director Colin Hanks are set to release a documentary about the legacy of the fellow Canadian star through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company.

“With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears.”

The “Deadpool” star shared the news about the upcoming film after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the 4K re-release of 1987′s “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

The pair’s project is a full-circle moment for Colin as his father, Tom Hanks, previously worked with Candy on “Splash” (1983) and “Volunteers” (1985).

Reynolds previously tapped into the world of documentaries after producing and narrating 2011′s “The Whale,” a film about a killer whale living in Nootka Sound, Canada, who was separated from his pod at a young age.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Candy was a household name, earning his stripes as a comedic legend. In May 1994, he died at the age of 43 from a heart attack in his sleep while filming “Wagons East” in Durango, Mexico.

During his Hollywood career, he starred in popular comedy films such as “Uncle Buck” (1989), “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983), “Spaceballs” (1987) and “Stripes” (1981).

Candy’s children, Jennifer and Chris, also tweeted their support for the project.

John’s son Christopher confirmed the news of the documentary on Twitter, writing: ”This is all true,” alongside a heart emoji.

“Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands,” his daughter Jennifer declared in a tweet.

In 2019, Reynolds posted a tribute calling the beloved entertainer a “Canadian hero” alongside a montage he made in Candy’s honor on the 25th anniversary of his death.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy,” Reynolds tweeted at the time.