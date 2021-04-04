SAG Awards Make History With All 4 Film Acting Awards Going To People Of Color

History was made by people of color at the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: All four film acting categories went to people of color for the first time ever.

The one-hour pre-taped show was broadcast Sunday, continuing the trend of unconventional award shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show featured 13 awards given out via video chat, with brief acceptance speeches from each winner interspersed with short anecdotes from various actors throughout.

This year, the statues for the four film acting categories were won by Daniel Kaluuya, the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and Youn Yuh-jung, making it the first time since the SAG Awards began in 1995 that these four awards were all won by people of color.

Kaluuya won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for portraying Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Boseman won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Davis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Youn Yuh-jung won the film award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance as Soon-ja in “Minari.” She became the first Korean to win in that category.

A legacy that continues to live on in our hearts and on our screens. Thank you, @chadwickboseman, for your lasting gift. #sagawards @MaRaineyFilm pic.twitter.com/7bZZKzLYA2 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

Notably, if the Academy Awards ceremony follows suit on April 25 and honors the quartet, it would be the most awards ever given to people of color in a single ceremony. A woman of color has not won the Oscar for lead actress before or since Halle Berry in 2001 for “Monster’s Ball”; a man of color hasn’t won the Oscar for lead actor since 2006, when Forest Whitaker won it for “The Last King of Scotland.”

Boseman, who died last year after a private battle with colon cancer, and his posthumous win comes on the heels of his win at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for his role as Green.