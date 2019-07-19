Sam Smith Goes Full-On 'Dancing Queen' In Sexy 'How Do You Sleep?' Video

Sam Smith may be best known as a tear-jerking balladeer, but he’s taking a different approach on his latest single, offering up summery beats and slinky dance moves.

The four-time Grammy winner dropped the music video for “How Do You Sleep?” early Friday, and it’s quite a departure from his previous work.

“How do you sleep when you lie to me? All that shame and all that danger,” Smith sings on the track, an ode to an unfaithful lover co-written by Max Martin, ILYA and Savan Kotecha. “I’m hoping that my love will keep you up tonight.”

Directed by Grant Singer, the clip appears to take a few cues from the ballroom scene of the 1980s and ’90s, as well as early Madonna, with Smith striking poses amid a troupe of shirtless male dancers.

The 27-year-old Brit had been teasing the single ― his first as a solo artist since “Baby, You Make Me Crazy” off his 2017 album, “The Thrill of It All” ― on social media for days leading up to the release.

“I have never been this excited for a release,” he tweeted July 12. “My inner dancing queen is about to come out. You ready?”

The sexy vibe of “How Do You Sleep?” should, however, come as little surprise to Smith’s fans. The singer-songwriter ― who earlier this year said he identifies as genderqueer and nonbinary and has vowed to “reclaim” his body after a lifelong struggle with self-image ― had been gravitating toward more club-style bangers as of late. Both his January duet with Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger,” and 2018’s Calvin Harris collaboration “Promises” felt tailor-made for the dance floor.

Watch the music video for “How Do You Sleep?” below.