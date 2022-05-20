Samantha Bee Bleeped Big Time As She Torches Attack On Abortion Rights

Alito argued in favor of overturning the landmark because, according to him: “The inescapable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”

“You know what else isn’t mentioned in the Constitution?” Bee asked. “Cars or hamburgers or fuckin’ Brazzers.”

Next, Bee directed her ire at Republicans who’ve clutched their pearls over pro-choice protesters demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices and lawmakers.

“Pardon me, but in my civilest way possible, may I humbly request that you fuck the fuck off?” she said. “How dare Republicans demand civility as they strip away our civil rights?!?”

Watch Bee’s full monologue below: