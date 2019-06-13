Samantha Bee tore into the way YouTube’s algorithm promotes “gross shit” on Wednesday.

A New York Times report that the video-sharing website’s recommendation system pushes viewers “with pedophilic tastes” to view clips of younger and younger children was “fucking horrifying,” Bee said on “Full Frontal.” She blasted the Google-owned service for failing to resolve the issue, saying it had no financial incentive to do so.

Bee said blaming YouTube’s algorithm “doesn’t solve anything,” because “like all tools, it’s the people making it and using it who are responsible when it harms someone.”

“The algorithm was designed by people,” she added. ” Algorithms are racist because people are racist, algorithm are greedy because people are greedy.”

