Reviewers Say These (Mostly) Under-$50 Amazon Sandals Are Cute Enough To Wear At Work

When the weather is warm, it’s nice to let your toes breathe a bit via a gorgeous pair of sandals. And while this particular kind of summery footwear has traditionally been considered inappropriate for the office, the tides appear to have changed. You probably don’t want to show up to work in a ratty pair of flip-flops, but there are some really elegant, stylish sandal options that not only elevate your outfit, but are work-appropriate as well.