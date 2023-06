Reviewers Say These (Mostly) Under-$50 Amazon Sandals Are Cute Enough To Wear At Work

Flat sandals with comfy elasticized straps

: 4.3 out of 5 starsLightly padded insoles and soft, breathable straps come together to form these ultimate comfortable sandals. The material is lightweight to avoid blisters or chafing, and they look just as great with trousers as they do with a swingy skirt. They're simple, versatile and timeless. You can get them in one of 13 colors and sizes 5–11.: "Fantastic and perfect for summer. Get these NOW! I'm going to order in every color. I read the reviews of women saying the elastic was too stretchy and they were sliding around. I ordered the kind with the material around the ankle and I have had no problems. I ordered my usual size (US) and they fit great and are extremely comfortable. I wouldn't go running in them, but I love them. They are flat with zero cushion so keep that in mind if you have orthopedic issues. As a teacher who stands all day and I wore these almost every day the last 2 weeks of school, I had zero issues. I will be purchasing the other colors with material on the back, and I hope they come out with more." — Camille