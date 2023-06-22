ShoppingStyleShoessandals

Reviewers Say These (Mostly) Under-$50 Amazon Sandals Are Cute Enough To Wear At Work

These sweet, kicky sandals are all highly rated, reviewer-beloved and affordable, making them the ideal option for your everyday needs.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/FITORY-Sandals-Fashion-Leather-Slippers/dp/B0BX3XR8PB?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pair of tan slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FITORY-Sandals-Fashion-Leather-Slippers/dp/B0BX3XR8PB?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pair of tan slides</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Athlefit-Braided-Sandals-Strappy-Backless/dp/B0B82YD4BB?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="braided strappy sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Athlefit-Braided-Sandals-Strappy-Backless/dp/B0B82YD4BB?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">braided strappy sandals</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ermonn-Lace-up-Sandals-Slingback-CrissCross/dp/B09PMX9HQ1?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="strappy ankle-tie gladiator sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ermonn-Lace-up-Sandals-Slingback-CrissCross/dp/B09PMX9HQ1?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">strappy ankle-tie gladiator sandals</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shoe-Land-Anisha-Quilted-Sandals/dp/B08N2PFSF4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="green slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Shoe-Land-Anisha-Quilted-Sandals/dp/B08N2PFSF4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6491a978e4b0756ff866dc6f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">green slides</a>
Amazon
A pair of tan slides, braided strappy sandals, strappy ankle-tie gladiator sandals and green slides

When the weather is warm, it’s nice to let your toes breathe a bit via a gorgeous pair of sandals. And while this particular kind of summery footwear has traditionally been considered inappropriate for the office, the tides appear to have changed. You probably don’t want to show up to work in a ratty pair of flip-flops, but there are some really elegant, stylish sandal options that not only elevate your outfit, but are work-appropriate as well.

Below, we’ve rounded up the cutest and most versatile sandals at Amazon — and best of all, they’re mostly under $50. These sweet, kicky sandals are all highly rated, reviewer-beloved and affordable, making them the ideal option for your everyday needs. Rock them on your commute, at the office, when you hit a happy hour or when you’re simply enjoying time with your family. Check them out and pick up a pair (or two) to enhance your wardrobe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A pair of strappy wedges available in wide sizing
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The asymmetrical strap detail on these elegant wedge sandals adds a ton of visual interest while keeping them office-appropriate. They have a supportive, cushioned insole with a stable traction exterior sole so you don't slip and slide all over the place. You can get these beauties in nine colors in both medium sizing and wide-width sizing from 5–12.

Promising review: "Look cute. Comfortable and looks great with skirts or dresses for work" — Krisa Mitchell
$39.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of braided strappy mules
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in five colors, these trendy heels have two dashing braided straps and a square toe that gives them a subtle vintage flair. Slip them on to elevate your office look then hit the town for dinner. You can grab them in sizes 5.5–11.

Promising review: "Hands down the most comfortable pair of heels I own. I’ll be buying more in different colors for sure!" — Laney
$39.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of wedge sandals with ankle support
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

With 22 colors to choose from, these popular sandals give you a slight lift while staying extra comfortable. They have a cushioned footbed that provides excellent support and a canvas upper that is soft and breathable. Each lightweight shoe is easy to slip on and features a distressed buckle and hidden zipper. They're available in sizes 5–11.

Promising review: "Love these. I have them in a few colors. I where them every day they are very comfortable and a little dressier to where with jeans for work every day. I prefer flats so they are perfect." — Kara Bockstruck
$30.96+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of trusty Dr. Scholl's platform sandals
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These kicky sandals from Dr. Scholl's have a platform and wedge, so they provide a fair amount of extra height without sacrificing foot or ankle support. They're made with soft faux leather and feature an adjustable ankle strap. The cushy insole is made to move with you, making the shoe flexible, lightweight and ideal for all occasions, from the office to a party or taking a long walk. They're available in two colors and sizes 6–11.

Promising review: "Comfort and style. I first bought in a gold color and then bought the black. Now it’s my favorite. I’m on my feet all day as a teacher. I’ve gotten many compliments. I even ride my bike with them. I love the arch supports." — Diann
$59.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pair of slightly retro, square-toed slides
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Get ready for everyone to ask you if you're sporting the latest Tory Burch sandals when you rock these beauties. Available in 15 colors in sizes 5–11, these sandals have a slip-resistant, sturdy outer sole, a soft upper band and a padded memory foam insole for maximum comfort. Best of all, the price can't be beaten.

Promising review: "I needed something comfortable to wear while teaching, and these were comfortable from the start." — Lynnie
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of chic espadrille sandals
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

These French-looking espadrille platform sandals are as stylish as they are comfortable. You can't go wrong with this classic aesthetic come summertime, and these comfortable, supportive sandals are as versatile as they are lovely. They're available in sizes 5.5–11 in 42 different colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love these shoes, these are my second pair in this style I own the tan pair they go with everything, I wear them with jeans, dresses, shorts, jumpers, you name it. The best part is they are very comfortable and I have very hard to please feet when it comes to comfort I'm able to walk for long periods of time without my feet aching or getting tired." — Kathy Jean
$44.79+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of sparkling embellished flat sandals
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Add a bit of bling to your everyday sandal with these charming flats. They feature rhinestone flower appliques that give your entire outfit a bit of extra pizzazz and elegance. They're comfortable, supportive and feature a non-slip rubber outer sole so you stay steady on your feet your entire workday. They're available in 21 colors and in sizes 4.5–12.

Promising review: "I’m a teacher, so I’m on my feet most of the day, and these sandals don’t disappoint! They have a comfortable, supportive sole. I’ve worn them for a few weeks now, and they needed no breaking in. No blistering or foot pain at all! Goes well with almost nutral outfits. I got the black in an 8.5. The size was true to fit and fit my foot perfectly! I love that the back strap is a bit stretchy, too. Loved these so much I ordered a similar sandal in the tan color for variety. I’ll probably order this exact style in another color, too, because I love them so much!" — Tara S
$28.79 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of elegant slides
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Available in nine colors in sizes 6–11, these slides will take you from the office to happy hour, a wedding and even the boardwalk. They have a cushioned insole that makes them surprisingly wearable, even after long hours on your feet. And the breezy design keeps feet fresh and cool even on the hottest days.

Promising review: "These are really cute and comfortable. I am a teacher, and spend most of my working day standing, and I can wear these sandals all day at work and they don’t hurt my feet at all. There is a thin cushion above the sole of the shoe that makes them cushioned." — Cyndi
$32.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of designer-inspired slides from The Drop
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

These slides have major Hermes vibes in the best way. They have a streamlined, chic silhouette that is versatile, easy and cool. Pair them with everything from a pair of pants or jeans to a lovely dress. Either way, these will take you from the office to a picnic with flair. Despite the very flat sole, reviewers note that they are cushioned and surprisingly comfy. They're available in sizes 5-13 in 21 colors.

Promising review: "These are the cutest sandals! Adorable for any occasion.. dress up... dress down.... you name it and they would be perfect for that special outfit! Super comfortable and the quality is like second to none. Will defiantly be purchasing again in other colors. So cute!" — JK B.
$39.90 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Flat sandals with comfy elasticized straps
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Lightly padded insoles and soft, breathable straps come together to form these ultimate comfortable sandals. The material is lightweight to avoid blisters or chafing, and they look just as great with trousers as they do with a swingy skirt. They're simple, versatile and timeless. You can get them in one of 13 colors and sizes 5–11.

Promising review: "Fantastic and perfect for summer. Get these NOW! I'm going to order in every color. I read the reviews of women saying the elastic was too stretchy and they were sliding around. I ordered the kind with the material around the ankle and I have had no problems. I ordered my usual size (US) and they fit great and are extremely comfortable. I wouldn't go running in them, but I love them. They are flat with zero cushion so keep that in mind if you have orthopedic issues. As a teacher who stands all day and I wore these almost every day the last 2 weeks of school, I had zero issues. I will be purchasing the other colors with material on the back, and I hope they come out with more." — Camille
$21.98 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of lace-up gladiator-style sandals
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

As if the sweet criss-cross detailing on these sandals wasn't enough, the ankle ties add another layer of interest and style. They're made with soft faux leather and feature a cushy insole and wear-resistant rubber soles that won't slip and skid, all while keeping your foot cool and comfy. They're available in six colors and sizes 5–11.

Promising review: "I love this sandals got them in other colors as well. I ordered them in my regular size and they fit perfect. Love that I can dress them up or down with any outfit." — Jessi
$42.98+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of faux-leather sandals that look like the real deal
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Keep things fun and unexpectedly kicky with these strappy sandals from Amazon Essentials. They may be faux, but the soft feel, burnished detailing and elegant dip-dyed uppers make these look like high-quality leather shoes. They're flexible and have soft latex padding so you can be on your feel all day and not feel achey. They're available in six colors in sizes 5–15 in both medium and wide widths.

Promising review: "Saw good reviews on these prior to buying and I can say that they are all true. From the moment I put them on, they never hurt me or cut my ankle, it’s like they came already broken in! I walked all over Greece in them and would buy them again in a heartbeat!" — r
$25.40 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of casual slip-ons with a slightly elevated wedge
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These sophisticated faux-leather sandals have a classic European T-strap design with hook-and-loop closures that make them a cut above your everyday slip-on. They're available in two different colors in sizes 6–11.

Promising review: "These are cute, comfortable, and seem well constructed. It's perfect for work or weekends. They look nice with skirts, capris, and shorts. I think I'll get a lot of wear out of them." — Michael
$43.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of two-strap buckle sandals from Amazon Basics
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in six colors in medium and wide widths in sizes 5-15, these classic sandals are a summer dream. They are made with soft, smooth faux-leather material that looks expensive and high-end and are comfortable enough to wear all day long. Reviewers note that they're similar to a Steve Madden sandal for half the price.

Promising review: "I wanted a pair of cute, casual, comfortable sandals. I am always worried ordering shoes online because I have a wide foot. These are great! They are very comfortable even at work where I am on my feet a lot." — Akorf
$29.80 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A low-heeled faux suede wedge with an ankle strap
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

While the design is relatively subdued, these sandals come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, so you can find the one that best fits your own aesthetic. They have comfy rubber soles to keep you sturdy, ankle straps to help avoid wobbles and a soft faux suede texture that looks elegant and expensive. They're available in sizes 5–11.

Promising review: "They are the perfect height to walk several blocks in downtown Chicago to a wedding, to dance the night away at your daughters wedding in Dallas, and to party at a work event in Detroit! They are very comfortable and have just the right amount of sparkle to bling up your tootsies! (my daughter got a different style in the same brand and loves those too!)" — Carol B.
$36.99+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sorel Kinetic sandals

48 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say They’ve Walked Miles In Without Pain

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE