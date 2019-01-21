Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie Bradshaw's Return... But Hasn't Said Why

Anita Bugge via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker (second from left) teased the return of her "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw in a cryptic Instagram post.

Just when you thought the four women of “Sex and the City” had sipped their final cosmo and sashayed into the sunset for good, Carrie Bradshaw is coming back!

Well, sort of.

Sarah Jessica Parker had “SATC” fans buzzing Sunday when she teased the return of her character with a short video on Instagram. The clip shows Parker walking on a New York sidewalk in a ballerina-style tulle skirt and stiletto heels as the HBO series’ opening theme plays.

“My old friend,” she wrote. “She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about.”

Parker ended the video with the hashtag #PourItForward but didn’t explain what brand or campaign it was for.

Still, the clip is significant in that it is the first new “Sex and the City” development of any kind in over a year. In September 2017, Parker announced that all plans for a third film based on the smash series had been scrapped.

Almost immediately, rumors began circulating that co-star Kim Cattrall ― who played Samantha Jones in the franchise ― had effectively been the one to pull the plug by refusing to participate in the movie. In an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall seemingly confirmed the reports, declaring that she had “never been friends” with her “SATC” co-stars and that she had “moved on.”

Since then, details of the now-defunct “SATC 3” script have emerged. In a November 2018 installment of James Andrew Miller’s “Origins” podcast, it was revealed that Carrie’s longtime beau Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) would have died of a heart attack in the shower.

While it seems unlikely that plot point will find its way into Carrie’s “brief reappearance,” we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out.